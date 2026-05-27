Shiv Shah: Building a Stronger Startup Ecosystem Through Ashvya Services Private Limited

From Humble Beginnings to Entrepreneurial Success

Shiv Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Ashvya Services Private Limited, is emerging as one of India’s promising young entrepreneurs contributing toward the startup and MSME ecosystem through strategic business consultancy, funding assistance, and business development support. At the age of just 24 years, Shiv Shah has successfully built a business ecosystem with more than Rs. 8 Crore annual turnover and an estimated valuation of Rs. 24 Crore for Ashvya Services Private Limited. From starting his professional journey with a salary of only Rs. 12,000 per month at Tata Motors to leading a rapidly growing organization with nationwide presence, his entrepreneurial journey reflects determination, vision, and business leadership.

Establishing Ashvya Services Private Limited

Based in Vadodara, Gujarat, Shiv Shah established Ashvya Services Private Limited with the vision of helping startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs receive the right guidance, financial support, and strategic solutions required for sustainable business growth. What started as a consultancy initiative has today evolved into a rapidly growing business group with more than 150 expert professionals working across multiple domains and operational offices in Vadodara, Surat, Indore, and Pune.

Over the years, Ashvya Services has successfully assisted thousands of startups and businesses across India by providing end-to-end consultancy and business growth solutions. The organization has helped more than 7000 companies receive benefits under Startup India initiatives, MSME programs, funding support schemes, and business growth opportunities.

The company specializes in:

Startup consultancy

Compliance management

Fundraising support

Business setup

Incorporation services

Investor readiness

Business planning

Project report preparation

Strategic business management solutions

Expertise in Funding and Business Growth

Under Shiv Shah’s leadership, Ashvya Services Private Limited has developed strong expertise in helping startups and MSMEs raise funding through structured financial planning, pitch deck preparation, Detailed Project Reports, investor coordination, and strategic fundraising processes.

The company’s client-focused approach and practical execution strategies have helped many businesses strengthen their operational structure and scale successfully in competitive industries.

Expansion Into Multiple Business Verticals

As the organization continued to grow, Shiv Shah expanded the Ashvya ecosystem into multiple business verticals focused on creating broader impact across industries and society.

Ashvya Infra Developers Private Limited

Ashvya Infra Developers Private Limited was established to focus on construction, infrastructure development, trading, and real estate solutions, with the objective of contributing toward India’s growing infrastructure and property development sector.

Ashvya Educations Institute

Ashvya Educations Institute was created with the vision of providing skill-based education and entrepreneurial awareness to children and youth. The institute focuses on practical learning, business education, startup awareness, and future-ready skill development aimed at helping young generations contribute positively toward India’s economy, entrepreneurship ecosystem, and GDP growth.

Orbis by Ashvya

Orbis by Ashvya operates as a digital marketing and branding agency offering strategic online growth solutions, lead generation, branding support, digital presence management, and customer engagement services for modern businesses.

Ashvya Ventures

Ashvya Ventures focuses on consultancy and strategic support for companies with valuations and business requirements above Rs. 10 Crore.

The division provides services related to:

Company acquisitions

Business sales

Equity-based funding support

High-value fundraising

Business setup

Turnover growth programs

HNI consulting

CAPEX funding access

Advanced business management strategies

Ashvya HR Solutions

Ashvya HR Solutions was launched with the mission of helping unemployed individuals find suitable career opportunities according to their skills, qualifications, and career goals.

The organization provides:

Recruitment assistance

Career consultancy

Skill-based placement support

Professional guidance

Employment accessibility solutions

Career growth opportunities

Mission to Empower Entrepreneurs Across India

Despite the rapid expansion into multiple sectors, Shiv Shah’s core focus remains deeply connected to supporting startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs across India. He strongly believes that every entrepreneur deserves access to the right guidance, financial opportunities, strategic mentorship, and business ecosystem to convert innovative ideas into successful enterprises.

Shiv Shah’s mission is to help more than 50,000 businesses across India access growth opportunities, startup benefits, MSME advantages, funding support, and strategic consultancy solutions that can strengthen their businesses and contribute toward economic development.

Long-Term Vision for Nationwide Expansion

His long-term vision is to establish Ashvya offices in every major metropolitan city across India, expand the organization to a team strength of more than 500 professionals, and achieve an annual turnover exceeding Rs. 30 Crore while continuing to empower entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide.

An Inspiring Entrepreneurial Journey

Today, Shiv Shah’s entrepreneurial journey stands as an inspiring example of how determination, strategic execution, and long-term vision can transform a modest beginning into a diversified business ecosystem creating nationwide impact.

Through innovation, consultancy excellence, business mentorship, and entrepreneurial leadership, Shiv Shah and the Ashvya Group continue to work toward building a stronger startup ecosystem and supporting India’s entrepreneurial future.