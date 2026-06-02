Nissan Motor India records domestic growth for third consecutive month with 118 percent YoY rise in May 2026

Gurugram, June 02: Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) today announced its sales performance, recording strong domestic sales growth of 118% year-on-year in May 2026. The company registered domestic wholesales of 2,948 units in May 2026. Exports stood at 5,023 units during the month, contributing to total wholesales of 7,971 units. This marks the third consecutive month of year-on-year domestic growth for Nissan Motor India, reinforcing the company’s continued momentum in the Indian market.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our third consecutive month of year-on-year domestic sales growth is an encouraging reflection of the trust customers continue to place in Nissan. The response to the All-New Nissan GRAVITE, along with the continued strength of the Nissan Magnite, including the growing adoption of our CNG offerings, gives us confidence in our India strategy. As we gear up for the World Premiere of the Nissan TEKTON, our focus remains on expanding our network footprint, enhancing accessibility, and delivering a stronger customer experience across the country.

Customer interest across Nissan’s India line-up continued to remain encouraging, supported by the strong market response to the All-New Nissan GRAVITE. The New Nissan Magnite continues to remain a key pillar for Nissan in India, further consolidating the brand’s presence in the competitive compact SUV segment and contributing to sustained customer engagement across key markets.

Nissan Motor India is also gearing up for the World Premiere of the Nissan TEKTON, marking an important milestone in the brand’s India growth journey. The upcoming premiere reflects Nissan’s focus on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its presence in one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets.

Nissan remains focused on sustaining its domestic growth momentum, expanding its network footprint, and enhancing customer experience across key markets.