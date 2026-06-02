SK Telecom Advances Semiconductor Fab Digital Twins using NVIDIA Omniverse Libraries

SEOUL, Korea, June 02: SK Telecom announced today that it has applied digital twins to SK hynix semiconductor fabs using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, optimizing the technology for complex, large-scale manufacturing environments.

Last year, SKT completed a proof of concept (PoC) for applying digital twin technology to SK hynix semiconductor fab. The company plans to proceed with commercialization in phases, aligning with SK hynix’s roadmap to establish an “Autonomous Fab” by 2030.

Digital twins recreate actual factories and equipment in virtual environments, enabling companies to simulate and verify the impact of process changes and equipment layout adjustments in advance. By enabling simulation of a wide range of scenarios in virtual environments, digital twins are gaining attention as a core physical AI technology that reduces trial and error while supporting data-driven decision-making.

Using the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, SKT has also developed “Agentic Digital Twin Modeling” technology, which automates and intelligently processes diverse data—such as equipment and spatial structures at manufacturing sites—for digital twin environments. This technology enhances the efficiency of data conversion, scene optimization, and performance improvement tasks that arise during the development and operation of digital twins in manufacturing environments.

In particular, SKT is enhancing its platform by integrating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to improve the loading speed of large-scale OpenUSD-based 3D scenes, execution performance, and GPU and memory usage efficiency. Through this, the company plans to implement a stable and scalable digital twin environment even in complex manufacturing environments with massive data volumes, such as semiconductor fabs.

“Semiconductor fabs are among the most challenging manufacturing environments, combining massive amounts of 3D data, complex equipment structures, and the need for high-level optimization,” said Mike Geyer, head of industrial digital twins at NVIDIA. “SKT has demonstrated a high level of technical capability in applying and validating NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, as well as the NVIDIA Agent Toolkit in real-world industrial settings within this environment.” “Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we have validated that manufacturing digital twins can evolve beyond simple 3D visualization into a physical AI platform capable of understanding and optimizing large-scale 3D manufacturing data,” said Cho Ik-hwan, Head of Physical AI at SKT. “Going forward, SKT will continue to expand its role as a physical AI technology partner with NVIDIA across various industrial sectors, including semiconductors.”

Meanwhile, as a provider equipped with end-to-end AI solutions — from AI infrastructure and models to services — SK Telecom plans to expand and strengthen its business targeting the enterprise and public sectors.