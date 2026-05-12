Industry Leaders Highlight AI Adoption and Digital Infrastructure as Key Drivers of India’s Tech Future

Chitranshu Mahant, Co-Founder & CEO, Primebook India:

“India’s AI growth will not be defined only by how advanced the technology becomes, but by how effectively it is used at scale in everyday life. The real shift happens when AI moves beyond generating information and starts helping people execute tasks, reduce repetitive work, and improve productivity in practical ways.

At scale, this level of AI adoption can fundamentally increase the country’s execution capacity. It can help smaller teams operate like larger ones, enable individuals to do more with limited resources, and significantly compress the gap between access to technology and access to capability. This is also the direction we are building towards at Primebook.”

Rajarshi Roy, VP & Head of Operations at iBUS Networks:

“As India accelerates toward a digitally driven future, the focus must move beyond basic connectivity to building resilient, high-performance indoor networks that can support the growing demands of enterprises and emerging technologies.

At iBUS Networks, we see indoor connectivity as a strategic foundation for productivity, collaboration, and seamless digital experiences. Through high-density fiber, enterprise WiFi, and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), organizations today need uninterrupted, low-latency connectivity across workplaces and commercial spaces. As AI-powered applications become more integrated into daily operations, robust indoor infrastructure will be essential for enabling faster data movement, real-time responsiveness, and intelligent decision-making. Scalable connectivity will ultimately define how efficiently India’s digital ecosystem evolves and grows sustainably.”

Kunal Bajaj, CEO & Co-Founder at CloudExtel:

“As India accelerates toward an AI-driven future, the real pulse of progress will be defined by the strength and scalability of its digital infrastructure. The challenge today is no longer limited to enabling connectivity but building resilient, high-capacity networks capable of supporting the immense speed, scale, and data intensity that AI demands.

At CloudExtel, we believe deep fiber infrastructure will form the backbone of India’s next phase of industrial and technological transformation. High-performance, energy-efficient fiber networks are essential for enabling real-time data processing, intelligent automation, and seamless digital operations across modern enterprises and manufacturing ecosystems.

As AI applications become increasingly integrated into industrial environments, robust fiber-led infrastructure will play a critical role in ensuring reliability, low latency, and uninterrupted performance at scale. Building future-ready digital pathways today will be key to unlocking India’s long-term innovation and manufacturing potential.”