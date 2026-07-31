A Mother, A Scholar, A Champion: Seema Kaliramna’s Inspiring Rise in Athletics

New Delhi, July 31: Indian discus thrower Seema Kaliramna delivered a memorable performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, winning the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw event with a best effort of 58.65 metres.

Seema secured the third position after producing a strong throw that helped her secure a place on the podium in a highly competitive field. Despite facing challenges during the event, she displayed remarkable composure and determination to register a medal-winning performance for India.

The athlete had only two valid throws out of six attempts. After beginning the competition with a foul throw, Seema recorded a distance of 57.32 metres before improving her mark to 58.65 metres, which proved decisive. She finished the event with three more foul attempts, but her second-best effort was enough to earn her the bronze medal.

Seema’s achievement adds another milestone to her inspiring sporting journey. Along with being a successful athlete, she has also balanced her responsibilities as a mother and a PhD scholar, demonstrating exceptional dedication both on and off the field.

Her journey reflects the growing strength of Indian women’s athletics and serves as an inspiration for young athletes aspiring to achieve excellence at the international level.

With her Commonwealth Games medal, Seema Kaliramna has once again highlighted the importance of perseverance, discipline, and determination in achieving sporting success.