AGS Transact Introduces Zero-KYC National Common Mobility Cards for Bengaluru Metro

October 22, 2024 Mansi Praharaj news 0

Bengaluru, October 22, 2024: AGS Transact Technologies Limited (BSE: 543451 & NSE: AGSTRA), one of India’s leading integrated omnichannel payments providers, today announced that it has commenced issuance of zero-KYC National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation, in partnership with RBL Bank. This will allow faster issuance of NCMC to the users as the card can be activated without the need for full KYC process. Commuters can top-up the zero-KYC NCMC with a maximum and use at all travel only touch points such as Metro, Bus, Water metro, Parking & Toll.

AGS Transact has been issuing NCMC at Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation in partnership with RBL Bank since March 2023. As of today, the company has issued 57,000+ NCMCs for BMRCL.

The launch of zero-KYC NCMC is in line with the Government of India’s vision of One Card One Nation, as a key initiative that will shape the future of mobility. While current closed-loop transit cards are used for specific metro or bus services in India, NCMCs are accepted at all NCMC-enabled locations throughout the country. AGS Transact Technologies’ zero-KYC NCMC eliminates the hassle of KYC verification, offering a faster, more convenient and seamless unified payment solution across diverse transportation modes.

Mr. Ravi B Goyal, Chairman & MD, AGS Transact Technologies Ltd., said, “We are committed to playing a significant role in driving payments-as-a-convenience for our customers across sectors. We are thrilled to be supporting BMRCL in their initiative to provide hassle free and seamless commute experience. Since we first launched the NCMC in Bengaluru, we have seen tremendous commuter enthusiasm for the card due to its simple usage process and easy top-ups. We are confident that the zero-KYC NCMC, with its faster issuance, will resonate strongly with commuters, thereby increasing NCMC adoption.’’

Commuters can conveniently purchase and top up AGS Transact Technologies issued zero-KYC NCMCs from ticket counters at Bengaluru Metro stations.

Related Articles

No Picture
Business

Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Announces Q3 FY24 Results

January 18, 2024 Sujata Business Comments Off on Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Announces Q3 FY24 Results

 National, 18th January 2024 – Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited (BSE Code: 538970), a leading auto manufacturing company in the EV segment, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 FY24. Standalone Q3 FY24 Key Financials at a Glance   Particulars (₹ Crore) Q3 FY24 Q3 FY23 YoY Change Total Revenues 106.32 69.83 52.27 […]

The benefits of cost per maintenance and mobility are perfect for India market and the way of daily life in India
Business

The benefits of cost per maintenance and mobility are perfect for India market and the way of daily life in India

October 7, 2021 Praveen Business Comments Off on The benefits of cost per maintenance and mobility are perfect for India market and the way of daily life in India

Titus, the Co-Founder of LUFT Cube, had been working for a German company and the largest LED Company based in Taiwan, when first-hand experiences dealing with the uncomfortableness caused by allergies shadowed his daily well-being. […]