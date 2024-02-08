AIMEP Organised Grand Nari Shakti National Conclave in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 8, 2024: The All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) organized a grand “Nari Shakti National Conclave” on the theme of “Nari Shakti: Towards Women-led Development” on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The conclave was a momentous celebration of women’s achievements and the impact of the Women’s Reservation Act (Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam 2023), which was passed by the Parliament last year.

The conclave witnessed the participation of over 350 eminent personalities from various fields, such as politics, academia, media, arts, sports, and social work. The conclave also witnessed the release of “Viksit Bharat Vision Documents”.

The conclave hosted a panel discussion led by Dr. Nowhera Shaik, Founder and National President of AIMEP, centred around the theme “From Women’s Development to Women-led Development: A Tectonic Shift in the Development Discourse of India.”

The conclave was followed by keynote speeches which were delivered by prominent figures including, Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

The speakers praised the AIMEP for its efforts to empower women and to promote their participation in governance. While addressing to gathering Dr. Ramdas Athawale said, “AIMEP is the first political party to organize such a momentous national conclave to celebrate and empower Nari Shakti. It is a historic and visionary initiative that will inspire and transform the nation,” he said.

While praising President AIMEP, he said that Nowhera Shaik stands as the epitome of Women Empowerment. Through her vision and actions, she has become a symbol of strength and women empowerment for organizing such a groundbreaking event.

A documentary was also featured in the conclave which showcases the contributions, struggles and achievements of Dr. Nowhera Shaik, Founder AIMEP.

All Members of Parliament who played a pivotal role in supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill, were commended during the grand “Nari Shakti National Conclave”.

Dr. Nowhera Shaik, who is the President of AIMEP presented awards on their behalf as a token of recognition for their dedication and commitment to empower women and advancing gender equality.

Dr Nowhera Shaik congratulated them for their courage and conviction and urged them to continue their efforts to uplift the status of women in the society. She said that the Women’s Reservation Act was a historic step towards achieving gender equality and social justice in the country.