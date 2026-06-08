TCS Receives Special Recognition as Largest Employer Among IT/ITeS Exporters at STPI Tech Summit 2026

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s leading IT services and consulting company, has been conferred with the Special Recognition Award as the Largest Employer among IT/ITeS Exporters at the STPI Tech Summit 2026: India’s Next Leap.

The recognition highlights TCS’s outstanding contribution to employment generation, talent development, and the sustained growth of India’s information technology and IT-enabled services (IT/ITeS) export sector.

As one of the country’s largest private-sector employers, TCS has played a pivotal role in creating opportunities for technology professionals across India while fostering innovation, digital transformation, and skill development. The company continues to invest significantly in workforce training, emerging technologies, and future-ready capabilities, strengthening India’s position as a global technology powerhouse.

The award, presented during the STPI Tech Summit 2026, acknowledges TCS’s enduring commitment to nurturing technology talent and supporting the expansion of India’s digital economy. Industry leaders noted that the company’s large-scale employment initiatives have contributed substantially to enhancing the country’s competitiveness in global IT services and exports.

The recognition also underscores the critical role played by the IT/ITeS industry in driving economic growth, generating high-value employment, and advancing India’s vision of becoming a leading global digital innovation hub.

TCS’s achievement reflects the broader success of India’s technology ecosystem, which continues to attract global demand for digital services, innovation, and skilled talent. Through its sustained focus on workforce development and export excellence, TCS remains a key contributor to the continued growth and resilience of the Indian IT industry.