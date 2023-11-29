Brandix India Apparel City receives Greentech Environment Award for Environmental Excellence

National, November 29 th, 2023: Brandix India Apparel City Pvt Ltd (BIAC), one of the largest dedicated apparel and textile manufacturing parks in Asia has been conferred with the prestigious Greentech Environment Award 2023 in the Environmental Excellence Category by the Greentech Foundation. This recognition underscores BIAC’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable business practices.

 The award was presented to BIAC by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Dr. Arup Kumar Misra, Chairman of Pollution Control Board, Assam, and Dr. Shantanu Kumar Dutta, Member Secretary, Pollution Control Board, Assam, and was received on behalf of BIAC by Dr. Mohini Rani Sabhavath, Sustainability Environmental Engineer. The award presentation program was conducted along with the Greentech Foundation’s Environment Summit in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

 BIAC’s commitment towards environmental sustainability recognizes the multifaceted nature of the actions required to ensure a sustainable future and identifies three pillars – Air, Water, and Earth. 50% of the Park’s annual water consumption is met sustainably through rainwater harvesting ponds and the first industry in the state to have installed a Solar Sludge Drying Process unit, BIAC is a zero-landfill apparel park. The Park aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy, optimizing overall energy consumption, and creating carbon sinks in the form of plantations.

 Speaking about the Company’s efforts in sustainability, Mr Neil Rosayro, Country Head – Brandix India, said, “Receiving the Environmental Excellence Award is a significant milestone for BIAC. This recognition is a testimony to our ongoing commitments to sustainable practices and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries for a greener and more sustainable future.”

