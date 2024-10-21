CaratLane celebrates a major milestone: Launches 300th store with grand inauguration by Nancy Tyagi

21st October, Mumbai: CaratLane, India’s leading omni-channel jewellery brand, has reached an extraordinary milestone with the launch of its 300th store in Malad, Mumbai, just in time for Dhanteras. The store was inaugurated by Nancy Tyagi (Fashion Designer & Content Creator)—the face of the brand’s #WearYourWins campaign—with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the presence of loyal customers. This was followed by the tradition of a coal-breaking ceremony inside the store done by customers, marking the start of prosperous times ahead.

Currently, the brand boasts a strong presence in 130 cities across India, with over 3,70,000 square feet of retail space. The new milestone store in Malad measures 900 square feet, charming with 1500+ breathtaking designs in store and providing a seamless customer experience—carrying forward the brand’s hallmark of superior service made possible through a well-integrated omnichannel experience. The store also offers instant engraving, ear piercing, ready inventory of higher ring sizes, and personalised gifting services, creating a delightful shopping experience.

True to its mission of making gorgeous jewellery more accessible across India, the brand has launched over 55 stores in tier 3 cities so far, including places like Dimapur, Pathankot & Attapur.

Saumen Bhaumik, MD & CEO, CaratLane, remarked, “The launch of the 300th store on the auspicious day of Karva Chauth is a proud milestone in the journey of Caratlane. We opened 12 new stores across India during this Navratri, continuing our endeavour to make beautiful yet affordable jewellery accessible to more and more Indian women. We are also launching our 1st store in the US, in New Jersey, marking the beginning of our international footprint.”

CaratLane offers a mix of beautiful studded and unstudded jewellery, including its unmistakable Iconic collections like Butterfly, Aaranya, and Ombre. Through interesting IP collaborations, the brand presents a wide range of products that evoke nostalgia with their Disney, Harry Potter & Minions collections. Most recently, CaratLane also launched beautiful and contemporary everyday wear gold jewellery in 22KT during the festive season — something the brand had never done before.

The brand caters to all ages, offering 7,000+ designs that make it a go-to for every jewellery need. Currently, over 4000 designs are available on the festive offer—100% off on making charges.