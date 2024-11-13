CavinKare’s Indica Launches Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Colors for Healthier, Vibrant Hair

Bengaluru, 13th November 2024: Pioneering a new era in hair care, Indica, the flagship hair color brand from the house of FMCG major CavinKare Pvt Ltd, today announced its foray into the creme hair color category, with the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color. In a groundbreaking industry-first initiative, this revolutionary product harnesses an advanced formula featuring Less Dye Chemicals, which colors your hair and gives Rich Satin Shine while also prioritizing hair health, at an astonishingly accessible price of just Rs. 15. To drive home its message of accessible beauty and care, the brand has onboarded celebrated Actress Trisha Krishnan as the brand ambassador, elevating the product’s appeal with her iconic presence.

Indica Natural and Nourish Crème Hair Color stands out with its unique formulation, featuring a trifecta of nourishing ingredients namely Onion oil, Argan oil and Coconut oil that not only revitalizes hair but also delivers a stunning burst of color that captivates. Crafted for those who value both beauty and care, this brand-new product alleviates your worry of hair damage so that you can color your hair confidently. With 100% Grey Coverage, Indica Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Color offers a diverse palette of rich shades—Natural Black 1, Dark Brown 3, and Burgundy 3.16—catering to the varied preferences of Indian consumers. The product will be readily available across all retail outlets, spanning urban and rural areas, reinforcing Indica’s commitment to making quality hair care accessible to everyone. As part of its ambitious marketing strategy, Indica aims to set new industry standards in accessibility, safety, and effectiveness, ensuring that every individual can enjoy salon-quality results in the comfort of their home.