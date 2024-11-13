CavinKare’s Indica Launches Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Colors for Healthier, Vibrant Hair

Bengaluru, 13th November 2024: Pioneering a new era in hair care, Indica, the flagship hair color brand from the house of FMCG major CavinKare Pvt Ltd, today announced its foray into the creme hair color category, with the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color. In a groundbreaking industry-first initiative, this revolutionary product harnesses an advanced formula featuring Less Dye Chemicals, which colors your hair and gives Rich Satin Shine while also prioritizing hair health, at an astonishingly accessible price of just Rs. 15. To drive home its message of accessible beauty and care, the brand has onboarded celebrated Actress Trisha Krishnan as the brand ambassador, elevating the product’s appeal with her iconic presence.
Indica Natural and Nourish Crème Hair Color stands out with its unique formulation, featuring a trifecta of nourishing ingredients namely Onion oil, Argan oil and Coconut oil that not only revitalizes hair but also delivers a stunning burst of color that captivates. Crafted for those who value both beauty and care, this brand-new product alleviates your worry of hair damage so that you can color your hair confidently. With 100% Grey Coverage, Indica Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Color offers a diverse palette of rich shades—Natural Black 1, Dark Brown 3, and Burgundy 3.16—catering to the varied preferences of Indian consumers. The product will be readily available across all retail outlets, spanning urban and rural areas, reinforcing Indica’s commitment to making quality hair care accessible to everyone. As part of its ambitious marketing strategy, Indica aims to set new industry standards in accessibility, safety, and effectiveness, ensuring that every individual can enjoy salon-quality results in the comfort of their home.
Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rajat Nanda, Business Head – Personal Care, CavinKare said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Indica Natural and Nourish Crème Hair Color, marking our foray into the crème hair color category. Indica has consistently positioned itself as a leader in innovation, introducing transformative products that enhance the consumer experience. As a brand committed to innovation and consumer well-being, we recognize the growing demand for sustainable beauty, which has enabled us to launch this groundbreaking product with a pioneering formula. This exemplifies our dedication to offering our consumers rich, long-lasting color while prioritizing hair health like never before. Furthermore, we are proud to have associated with celebrated actress Trisha Krishnan, whose iconic presence perfectly embodies our message of accessible beauty. We aim to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty with confidence and ease.”
Adding to this, Actor Trisha Krishnan said, “It feels like homecoming for me as this is my second brand endorsement for CavinKare. I have always appreciated the various innovations that CavinKare has brought to market and thereby consumers across brands. Today, I am endorsing yet another path-breaking, innovative product from the house of CavinKare – Indica’s Natural and Nourish Creme Hair Color. Indica is a household name and has earned itself a strong reputation among Indian consumers. I am happy to be endorsing this product today. At a time when we have all become conscious and aware of the products that we use, Indica continues to guide us to embrace self-care without the worry of chemicals with its industry-first, Less Dye Chemicals formulation. The all-new Indica Natural and Nourish Creme represents a broader movement in beauty towards healthier, more mindful choices.”
Samarth Shrivastava, founder, BelieveTrinity, said “Indica Natural & Nourish Crème Hair Color had genuine new news to share with consumers. Sahil Sambyal (Senior Brand Manager, Indica) gave us a very sharp & crisp brief on the consumer insight & product benefits. Our job was to bring the product benefit to life in the most truthful manner. The combination of Hanoz Mogrelia (Head of Creative) & Aman Khan (Creative Director), BelieveTrinity’s creative team; along with Joyna Mukherjee (Director) and Minto Singh (Classics Films) made sure that the work was brought to life in a stunning way. Trisha Krishnan is looking gorgeous; we are in love with this film.”