TBO Tek Ltd delivers strong performance in Q2 FY25,

New Delhi, November 13, 2024: TBO Tek Limited (BSE: 544174) (NSE: TBOTEK), a global travel distribution platform, announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 & H1 FY25 today. The company remains among the top distribution platforms in the global travel and tourism industry, measured by Gross Transaction Value (GTV) and Revenue.

Consolidated Financial Performance for Q2 FY25 v/s Q2 FY24 [YoY Growth]

· GTV of Rs. 7,937 Cr v/s Rs. 6,399 Cr [+ 24% YoY]

· Revenue from operations of Rs. 451 Cr v/s. Rs. 352 Cr [+ 28% YoY]

· Adjusted EBITDA of Rs. 90 Cr v/s. Rs. 72 Cr [+ 24% YoY]. Steady Margins at 20%

· PAT of Rs. 60 Cr v/s. Rs. 56 Cr [+ 7% YoY]. PAT margins at 13%

Consolidated Financial Performance for H1 FY25 v/s H1 FY24 [YoY Growth]

· GTV of Rs. 15,878 Cr v/s Rs. 13,347 Cr [+ 19% YoY]

· Revenue from operations of Rs. 869 Cr v/s. Rs. 697 Cr [+ 25% YoY]

· Adjusted EBITDA of Rs. 175 Cr v/s. Rs. 141 Cr [+ 24% YoY]. Steady Margins at 20%

· PAT of Rs. 121 Cr v/s. Rs. 103 Cr [+ 17% YoY]. PAT margins at 14%

*All numbers have been rounded off

Key Business Updates

Strong growth in Hotel segment, both in India and international markets. Hotel saliency growing in the business, supported by company initiatives.

· H-Next, our next-gen booking engine, being rolled out to a larger number of users in the international markets. It offers one-click intuitive discovery and selection of hotels with enhanced multilingual support, better static content and improved map views. Soon to be rolled out to users in India as well.

· AI-driven dynamic pricing enabled by real-time signals to provide personalized pricing for international wholesale customers.

· Successfully tested a new AI-powered Voice bot for streamlining outbound calling processes. More than 7,000 calls completed with 60%+ success rate; approx. 450 man-hours saved during the trial phase.

· Jumbonline integration fast-tracked. Centralized billing and post-booking processes lead to efficiencies. Already contributing 8.5% to GTV and 7.6% to Revenue and expected to continue supporting TBO growth.

Management Commentary

Mr. Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-founder and Joint MD, TBO Tek Limited said, “We have seen a strong double digit business growth in all International source markets, in spite of global geo-political headwinds. This has been driven by the broad-based contribution from non-air businesses and helped by company’s Tech and AI initiatives like H-Next, AI driven pricing and Voice-Bot and integration of Jumbonline, which are in alignment with our customer expectations”.

Mr. Ankush Nijhawan, Co-founder and Joint MD, TBO Tek Limited said, “We are pleased to have a robust second quarter. We have already seen significant growth in our hotel and non-air businesses. Our strategic focus on hotel business has allowed us to capture a larger share of the overall travel market, positioning us for continued growth. Increasing demand for outbound travel from India will continue to provide significant tailwinds for the business going forward.”