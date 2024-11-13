Experience the Pristine beauty and Vibrant Sikkimese Culture at Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat, West Sikkim

Chandigarh, November 13, 2024: Nestled in the tranquil village of Naku-Chumbhung, Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat offers a serene escape for nature lovers and those eager to immerse themselves in the rich Sikkimese tradition. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the majestic Himalayas, the resort features distinctive monastic-inspired architecture, seamlessly blending cultural authenticity with modern luxury—making it the perfect getaway.

Conveniently accessible from Bagdogra Airport and nearby railway stations like NJP (New Jalpaiguri), the resort is located just a kilometer from Pelling town.The highest occupancy is typically from April to June, with an impressive 70% occupancy rate from September to April. For those looking to explore more of the region, Club Mahindra also offers nearby resorts in Baiguney, Le Vintuna Ranipool and Gangtok, making them ideal stops before or after your stay at Chumbi Mountain Retreat.

Upon arrival, guests are warmly welcomed with refreshing herbal tea and a traditional Tibetan scarf known as a Khata. The resort boasts 50 rooms, including three exclusive suites, each offering breathtaking views of the lush green forests and the majestic Mt. Kangchenjunga, known for its stunning grandeur, right from the comfort of their rooms. The hermitage designed rooms offer contemporary amenities while embracing the rustic charm of the region, providing a serene haven for relaxation. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, the retreat provides an ideal environment to unwind and rejuvenate.

Dining at the resort offers a delightful culinary journey. At Golden Bamboo, guests can indulge in a fine dining experience that showcases a diverse array of cuisines. Meanwhile, Dyengkhang specializes in authentic Sikkimese dishes, featuring the signature Sikkimese thali crafted from organic vegetables sourced from the resort’s garden or the local market. For those craving Tibetan flavors, traditional delicacies like Momos and Thukpa are available upon request. After a day of exploration, guests can unwind at The Base Camp Bar, themed around the Kanchenjunga mountaineering base camp. This cozy setting features an extensive selection of beverages, including local beers such as Hit and Dansberg, as well as a unique Tongba millet-based drink served at the resort, perfect for relaxing after an adventurous day.

For complete rejuvenation, the Spa Mhen-Lha offers a selection of treatments to ensure guests leave feeling refreshed. The resort also features a spacious banquet hall that can accommodate up to 100 guests, making it ideal for weddings, corporate events, and cocktail parties.

Guests can also partake in a variety of curated indoor activities organized by the resort’s Happy Hub, including Bollywood themed evenings, Jungle walk, private bonfire sessions, and the traditional Maruni dance of Sikkim. Within the resort, they can explore the organic vegetable garden, where seasonal vegetables are cultivated, and also enjoy views of the tea garden. Additionally, the resort offers a unique village kitchen experience at Chamkeen, a traditional thatched house showcasing Sikkimese tools and artifacts. Here, guests can explore antique pieces such as the “Dhikki” (used for crushing rice, millet, and paddy), “Jaato” (a maize crusher), “Theki” (for fermenting milk), and “Tolung” (for processing ghee from curd). The traditional seating arrangement enhances this immersive experience, providing an authentic glimpse into village life.

In addition to its comfortable accommodations, Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat an array of captivating experiences waiting amidst the mesmerising landscape of West Sikkim. The resort organizes trekking excursions and village trails, allowing visitors to immerse themselves immerse in the rich natural splendour of the region and the local culture. For those seeking a longer adventure, a trek to Rani Dunga, which translates to “Queen Stone,” is recommended. This trek provides an opportunity to explore the stunning surroundings for four to five hours, making it a memorable experience for nature enthusiasts.

For those eager to explore the local area, a wealth of nearby attractions awaits. Marvel at the magnificent Chenrezig statue and take in breathtaking views from the skywalk. Nature enthusiasts will delight in Sidkeong Tulku Bird Park and the serene Khecheopalri Lake, both perfect for birdwatching and peaceful walks. Guests can also visit the Rabdentse ruins, which showcase the remnants of Sikkim’s second capital, offering a glimpse into the region’s history.

Additionally, don’t miss the Pemayangtse Monastery, Singshore Bridge, and the tranquil Buddha Park of Ravangla (Tathagata Tsal), each a highlight in the vicinity. For added convenience, the resort can arrange transportation to these locations by organizing cabs for an additional cost.

Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat is committed to sustainability, implementing practices such as a no-plastic policy, rainwater harvesting, and cultivating organic vegetables.

With its harmonious blend of nature, culture, and luxury, Club Mahindra Chumbi Mountain Retreat offers an unforgettable Sikkimese experience for all who visit.