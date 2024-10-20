Delhi Cantonment Development Committee Launches Key Community Initiatives on Diwali Milan Programme

New Delhi, October 19, 2024: The Delhi Cantonment Development Committee, in a continued effort to uplift and serve the local community, has introduced several key initiatives aimed at improving services and infrastructure in the Delhi Cantonment area. These developments were announced during the Diwali Milan Programme, a festive gathering held at Ashoka Baraat Ghar, Gopinath Bazar, and graced by Shri Shyam Jaju, Ex National Vice President, BJP.

As part of the community service initiatives, Shri Shyam Jaju, launched two shuttle bus services that will serve the residents of Delhi Cantonment and Chanakyapuri areas, starting from tomorrow. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of improving local infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for all residents. “Our focus is on making everyday life easier for the people of Delhi Cantonment by providing essential services and reliable transportation. These shuttle buses will ensure better connectivity and convenience for commuters.

In addition to the transportation services, a Suvidha Kendra (Service Center) has been established to offer vital services such as electrical repairs, gardening, plumbing, and carpentry for all residents of the Delhi Cantonment Vidhan Sabha. This center aims to address the daily needs of the community with efficient and accessible solutions.

Highlighting the Committee’s ongoing commitment to healthcare, Dr. TC Rao, a veteran and key organizer of the event, said, “Today marks an important milestone with the launch of the shuttle bus services and the opening of the Suvidha Kendra. These initiatives are designed to make life easier for our residents. We have also introduced a 24/7 ambulance service to ensure timely medical care, and free medical camps have been conducted regularly. So far, three camps have been organized, offering free check-ups, spectacles, and medicines to residents. Additionally, over 60 wheelchairs were distributed to differently-abled individuals earlier this month, further demonstrating our commitment to inclusive community support.”* Shri Sunil Kakkad, President of Karol Bagh Zila Adyaksh, added, *”Our party stands on the foundation of service and dedication to the community. The new shuttle services, healthcare camps, and the Suvidha Kendra reflect our commitment to addressing the practical needs of the residents. We are here not just to celebrate Diwali but also to reaffirm our pledge to continue working for the welfare and development of this region.”

The Diwali Milan Programme was a celebration of the festival of lights and a testament to the unity among local leaders, workers, and community members. The event concluded with cultural performances and a festive dinner, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among all attendees.