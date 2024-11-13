Don’t Miss This Art Exhibition: Arushee Suri’s Jewel-Toned Sculptural Masterpieces Weave Memories

Mumbai, November 12th, 2024: London based Arushee Suri’s debut solo exhibition in Mumbai, India delves into the intricate relationship between memories and the natural world, expressed through a series of jewel -like beaded abstract sculptures at Anupa Mehta Contemporary Art (AMCA) gallery in Colaba

What : Debut solo exhibition by London based mixed media artist Arushee Suri

Exhibition : This exhibition showcases how the artist uses sculptures composed of delicately interwoven beads to evoke the essence of memory and the beauty of nature in its purest form. The twelve sculptures, crafted from tiny beads arranged in precise geometric patterns, play with light and shadow, inviting thoughts of both inner spaces and the open outdoors. They feel like reflections on memory, with shapes that seem to change and evolve each time you look at them. The gallery then turns into a space of contemplation.

When: November 12 to December 15, 2024