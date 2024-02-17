Dr. Pushpendra Pratap Singh’s Exemplary Initiative in National Service: “Bharat Gaurav Series” to Prepare Data by Adding Names of Inspirational Personalities

New Delhi, February 17: In the auditorium of the Constitution Club of India, Delhi, famous social worker Dr. Pushpendra Pratap Singh honored dignitaries dedicated to national service in different states of the country with the Bharat Gaurav Award under the “Bharat Gaurav Series”.

Dr. Pushpendra Pratap Singh said that over the past many years, he has worked in the logistics industry and has reached a position where he has a distinct identity not only in the country but also abroad. He is currently the Country Head of the well-known company Asia Shipping Company and is also involved in national service by being directly and indirectly associated with many well-known organizations in the country due to his social conduct and social work. He has been honored many times at the state and national level for his social work and for establishing new dimensions in his field of work. Understanding the responsibility of his social work, Dr. Pushpendra Pratap Singh Ji has started a very noble campaign in collaboration with the National Human Welfare Council social organization. Which has been named “Bharat Gaurav Series”.

Data Preparation

Under this series, Dr. Pushpendra Pratap Singh said that he will prepare data by adding the names of the hidden inspirational personalities of the country to this series. Which will be presented at the national and international level through a digital platform. As a result, the great personalities who are truly engaged in national service will get a new identity. Inspired by this, a new energy of patriotism will be infused in every youth and community of our nation. In the true sense, the spirit of national service will be awakened in their minds and this will be their service to the society.

Dr. Pushpendra said that his project will not only in different states of the country but also in foreign countries, Indians who have made India proud will be inscribed in golden letters in this “Bharat Gaurav Series”.

Under the “Bharat Gaurav Series”, social workers from different states of the country who came to this event were honored, including Shri Pradeep Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Jha, Arvind Pandey, sculptor Mahavir Bharti, Arjun Verma, Chandrahas Rajak, sculptor Nirmala Kulhari, Smita Singh, , Gitanjali Singh, Nidhi Chandrakar, Tarun Nihal, Atargu Uday Kumar Reddy, Shree Rajmata Foundation, Vaidya Balbhadra Mehta, Sudhanshu Kumar, Bukiti Shruti, Guguloth Kumar, Bukiti Preeti.