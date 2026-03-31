From Legacy to Leaderships: TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman honours inspiring achievers

Kolkata, March 31: The recently concluded TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman event in Kolkata highlighted inspiring stories of achievement and resilience, further strengthening its position as one of TV9 Bangla’s flagship properties. Over the years, Nakshatra Samman has evolved into a distinguished honour across the TV9 Network. This year, nine exceptional Nakshatras were felicitated for their remarkable contributions across diverse fields.

Nakshatra Samman continues to earn recognition as a newsmaker, and this year too, Nakshatra Samman’s Lifetime Achievement Award names the most acclaimed tennis player, Leander Paes, who rose to national fame after his Olympic feat in 1996, was recognised for his illustrious career spanning over three decades, including multiple Grand Slam victories.

Others including Anuparna Roy, renowned filmmaker whose debut feature ‘Songs of the Forgotten Trees’ earned global recognition at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival under the Orizzonti (Horizon) section; Dhriti Banerjee, the first woman Director of the Zoological Survey of India, who etched a historic milestone in the institution’s 110-year legacy; Bharat Sevashram Sangha that has offered humanitarian efforts during crises such as Cyclone Aila and the COVID-19, were also honoured with Nakshatra Samman.

Among social changemakers, Binoy Das, Sukumar Sana, Pipasha Haldar deserve mention.

Barun Das, MD & CEO of TV9 Network, states, “A Day after India, as part of the British Empire, joined the First World War on August 4, 1914, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore delivered a lecture to his students in Shantiniketan some 100 years ago. The lecture was titled “Ma ma hinsi” (मा मा हिंसी), which is a Vedic injunction, meaning “Do not harm, do not commit violence”. More than a hundred years later, it is evident that humanity has learnt little.

History has proved time and again the futility and moral bankruptcy of violence and war, where both sides lose. Still, we’ve seen the Russia-Ukraine War at first, then the tariff war, and now the Iran-Israel war in West Asia. I feel forgetting Tagore’s preaching of “Ma ma hinsi,” we are reminded of how the world is turning into a battlefield inspired by Satyajit Ray’s film, ‘Hirak Rajar Deshe.’ The effect of war has disturbed the peace and prosperity of our own people across the world.

No matter, the world is grappling with the West Asia conflict and when I feel being a part of the war and as a part of the global citizen, if there is no direct responsibility, then I feel we should focus on few things- Firstly, we should not begin to fight with each other, and secondly, we should do our own work. Work is worship to me. Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the USA, was also a founder of America. He once said, ‘I’m a great believer in luck, but somehow I see that the harder I work, the more I have of it.’ That means luck is important; unless he works, will luck be on his side? So, we should work and focus on it. At this award show, we will be honoured to honour those extraordinary Nakshatras who have set an example. They are extraordinary, and so their achievement is, and sitting here is a privilege for me, and I’m privileged to be a part of it.”

On receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, the legendary tennis player, Paes, shares, “Today I am feeling good that TV9 Bangla has honoured me. I would like to thank TV9 Bangla. My great-great-grandfather, Michael Madhusudan Dutta, would have been very proud today for the work that TV9 Bangla has done to honour the great Bengalis that we have. I was just sitting here and watching the great achievers and inspirers, by honouring the culture of Bengal- the arts, the theatre, cinema, music, sports. In Bengal, we are so rich in these cultures. We need to celebrate these cultures more. We need to celebrate our Bengali heritage. Right here, sharing the stage with me is one of my favourite female athletes in the world, Jhulan Goswami (Indian former cricketer). To me, she is a great star of Bengal. Every time she steps out into the world, she represents our great state of Bengal. Once again, I want to bow my head with thanks and gratitude. Thank you for inspiring me every day, TV9 Bangla.”

Nakshatra Samman has always been a pathbreaker in terms of award ceremonies. Identifying true leaders, who have passionately and selflessly devoted themselves to building a better society, and for this, TV9 Bangla Nakshatra Samman leave no stone unturned to recognize their true achievements.

The sponsors that have supported Nakshatra Samman this year are as follows:

Co-Presented by: SRMB TMT, Mukharochak

Co-Powered by: Sunrise, Shalimar Mustard Oil

Insurance Partner: Life Insurance Corporation of India

Knowledge Partner: SBIHM College, Kolkata, and Barasat

Wardrobe Partner: Sriniketan

Health Partner: Purusottam Homoeo Bikash Laboratory (Bonded)

Special Partner: Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata; Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor; Luxury Living

Trophy Partner: Sri Hari

Associate Partner: Samaritan Medical Surgical and Critical Care