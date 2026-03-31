Liquibase Unveils Change Intelligence and New Connectors for Governed Database Delivery

AUSTIN, Texas–Liquibase, the leader in Database Change Governance, today unveiled Liquibase Change Intelligence and a new suite of Liquibase Secure Deployment Connectors, expanding how enterprises understand, govern, and operationalize database change across modern delivery environments.

The new capabilities are designed to help teams understand database changes, monitor delivery performance, identify risk earlier, resolve issues up to 95% faster, and centralize audit evidence, while extending governed database change into the systems where developers, DBAs, and change teams already work, including ServiceNow, GitHub, Harness, and Terraform.

The announcement addresses a persistent gap in enterprise delivery. While application and infrastructure changes have become more automated, observable, and standardized, database change still too often moves through ticket attachments, side-channel SQL, manual approvals, and inconsistent execution paths. The result is slower investigations, weaker auditability, and more risk around outages, data integrity, and compliance.

Change Intelligence helps teams see what changed and respond faster

Liquibase Change Intelligence is designed to give teams a clearer view of what changed, how changes are moving across environments, where drift is emerging, and what requires attention next.

It brings together deployment activity, environment-level change status, drift signals, policy outcomes, and operational history so teams can answer critical questions faster: What changed? Where did it fail? Which environments are out of sync? Is drift increasing? What needs to be fixed now?

When failures occur, Change Intelligence is designed to help teams investigate with greater speed and context through AI-driven analysis that identifies likely causes and provides remediation guidance. Instead of forcing teams to reconstruct events from scattered logs, tickets, and tribal knowledge, it gives them a more direct path from issue to understanding to action.

Change Intelligence is also designed to help organizations centralize audit evidence for what changed, who approved it, where it ran, and what happened. That gives engineering, security, and compliance teams a more structured and accessible record of database change activity, reducing reliance on screenshots, manual evidence gathering, and fragmented reporting.

“Teams should not have to piece together the lineage of a database across environments from scattered logs, tickets, and tribal knowledge,” said Pete Pickerill, co-founder of Liquibase. “Change Intelligence is designed to help teams understand what changed, spot risk earlier, and move faster with AI-driven analysis and remediation guidance when failures happen.”

New connectors extend governed database change into the tools teams already use

Liquibase also unveiled a new suite of Liquibase Secure Deployment Connectors designed to extend governed database change into the platforms many enterprises already use to plan, approve, and deliver work.

For teams using ServiceNow, the connector is designed to bring database change into the existing approval process so approved tickets can result in governed, auditable deployments instead of manual SQL execution and disconnected handoffs.

For teams using GitHub, the connector is designed to bring database change into the same pull request and workflow model already used for application code, adding policy checks, validation, and deployment history tied to commits and branches.

For teams using Harness, the connector is designed to preserve existing pipelines while adding stronger governance, centralized visibility, and compliance-grade auditability around database changes.

For teams using Terraform, the connector is designed to extend infrastructure as code to the database layer, connecting Liquibase Secure to Terraform-managed instances through existing pipelines while enforcing database policies, applying versioned changeSets, and maintaining a complete audit trail over time.

Together, the connectors are designed to remove one of the biggest barriers to stronger database governance: the belief that teams need to rebuild their workflows to get it. Instead, Liquibase is extending governed database change into the systems teams already use, while strengthening traceability, standardization, and audit evidence across the delivery lifecycle.

“CIOs are asking for flexibility without more fragmentation,” said Mirek Novotny, Senior Director of Product at Liquibase. “They want solutions that fit the way teams already work, support the breadth of their database environments, and still create a consistent standard for governance. That is exactly what these innovations are designed to deliver.”

Built for a new era of AI, data integrity, and operational accountability

The new capabilities reflect a broader shift in how enterprises are thinking about AI readiness and operational risk.

As AI initiatives expand, more changes are being generated, reviewed, and pushed through delivery systems at higher speed and greater scale. But when database change remains inconsistent, weakly governed, or hard to trace, the resulting risk does not stay isolated at the database layer. It carries into applications, analytics, automation, and AI-driven systems.

By helping organizations better understand database changes, catch drift earlier, investigate failures faster, and centralize audit evidence, Liquibase is giving enterprises a stronger operational foundation for trusted applications, data products, and AI initiatives.

Availability

Liquibase Change Intelligence, Liquibase Secure Deployment Connectors, and related capabilities are expected to begin rolling out in fall 2026. Additional details will be shared closer to availability.