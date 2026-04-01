VIQ Solutions Reports Adjusted EBITDA Up 264% and 152% for the Three months and Year Ended December 31, 2025

Revenue of $10.6 million and $41.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, with gross margins up 7.1% and 4.6%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million and $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, up 264% and 152% vs the comparable periods in 2024 (see “Non-IFRS Measures”).

The Company posted its seventh straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA underscoring consistent progress.

In Q425, VIQ secured a software license deal with an existing customer for $304k. This underscores the confidence placed in the Company by its customers in solving their technological requirements.

In October and November 2025, VIQ closed an insider led oversubscribed private placement of $1.8M to fund growth and technology enhancements.

The Company recorded total non-cash impairment charges of $9.1 million due to expected reduced revenue growth rates as a result of data privacy incidents in the performance of Australian-based transcription services.

Richmond Hill, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2026) – VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) (“VIQ” or “the Company”), a global leader in AI-powered digital documentation, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported continued margin expansion, with its seventh consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $10.6 million, which included a six-figure software license sale to an existing customer.

Gross Margin: 49.0%, up from 41.9% for the same period in the prior year, driven by productivity gains and higher margin gains from software license sales.

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.8 million, an increase of 264% from the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted Operating Loss: $9.3 million, compared to $3.4 million from the same period in the prior year (see “Non-IFRS Measures”).

Year Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $41.5 million, a decrease of 4%, from the same period in the prior year, attributed largely to revenue reductions from late delivery fees and abatements in our Australian operations.

Gross Margin: 49.1%, up from 44.5% from the same period in the prior year, driven by automation and productivity gains.

Adjusted EBITDA: $5.0 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 152% from the same period in the prior year, reflecting organizational restructuring and efficiency gains.

Adjusted Operating Loss: $12.8 million including a $1.2 million restructuring charge, compared to $6.8 million from the same period in the prior year due mainly to impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment in Australia.

Strategic and Operational Updates

The Company incurred a one-time restructuring charge of $1.2 million during the year related to the significant changes in leadership and implementing global systems and process best practices.

VIQ voluntarily delisted its common shares from the TSX, listed its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and changed auditors to reduce expenses. VIQ’s new TSXV listing allows additional financing options which the Company took advantage of by completing an over-subscribed insider led private placement in October and November 2025 for total proceeds of approximately $1.8 million.

The Company recorded total non-cash impairment charges of $9.1 million due to expected reduced revenue growth rates as a result of data privacy incidents in the performance of Australian-based transcription services.

Management Commentary

“In 2025, VIQ grew Adjusted EBITDA by 152%, raised gross margins to nearly 50%, and posted its seventh straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA,” said Larry Taylor, CEO of VIQ Solutions. “We are encouraged by the early results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement. We look forward to reporting on our progress throughout 2026, particularly as the Company navigates the recently announced administration process in Australia.”

Board of Director Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that Peter Panaritis, CPA, has been appointed to the Board effective March 31, 2026. Mr. Panaritis has held a number of executive positions including CEO of Brink’s Canada and CEO of G4S Security Canada. Mr. Panaritis is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated from Queens University, Bachelor of Commerce degree. Mr. Panaritis is also a significant shareholder in VIQ Solutions.

Peter Panaritis replaces Howard Wetston who has resigned from the Board for personal reasons. “We thank Howard for his significant contribution to the Board during a challenging period for the Company,” stated Larry Taylor, CEO of VIQ Solutions.

A copy of the Company’s audited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the “Financial Information“) will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “propose”, “project” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company’s ability to realize results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement, the Company’s ability to improve scalability in the future, expected margin improvement, the Company’s focus and its priorities and the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+ .

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce and product optimization, cost reductions from the Company’s workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company’s other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in US dollars)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets Cash $ 2,445,011 $ 1,573,341 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,284,491 3,768,699 Inventories 31,088 23,508 Prepaid expenses and other deposits 797,778 1,183,496 Non-current assets 7,558,368 6,549,044 Restricted cash 271,134 169,097 Property and equipment, net – 654,223 Right-of-use assets, net 46,718 153,794 Intangible assets, net 1,730,999 5,661,614 Goodwill 7,089,897 11,628,213 Total assets $ 16,697,116 $ 24,815,985 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 5,987,570 $ 5,673,346 Income taxes payable 51,832 29,765 Share-based payment liability – 19,366 Derivative warrant liability 1,297 35,238 Current portion of long-term debt 18,806,332 15,988,401 Current portion of lease obligations 417,619 204,802 Contract liabilities 1,211,312 1,635,041 Non-current liabilities 26,475,962 23,585,959 Long-term lease obligations 757,597 – Other long-term liabilities 810,381 949,622 Total liabilities 28,043,940 24,535,581 Shareholders’ equity (deficiency) Capital stock 78,979,646 77,593,993 Contributed surplus 10,333,374 9,145,162 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,771,595 ) (1,356,521 ) Deficit (98,888,249 ) (85,102,230 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficiency) (11,346,824 ) 280,404 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficiency) $ 16,697,116 $ 24,815,985

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars)

Years ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 41,494,590 $ 43,164,207 Cost of sales 21,121,262 23,936,109 Gross profit 20,373,328 19,228,098 Expenses Selling and administrative expenses 14,496,279 17,005,500 Research and development expenses 740,233 650,551 Stock-based compensation 357,918 397,618 Gain on revaluation of RSUs (19,660 ) (54,916 ) Gain on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability (35,131 ) (145,445 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (749,485 ) 217,841 Depreciation 768,583 752,910 Amortization 2,575,616 3,342,762 Interest expense 1,853,933 1,689,415 Accretion and other financing costs 1,950,175 1,492,674 Loss on modification of debt 730,877 360,522 Impairment of goodwill and intangibles 7,615,631 – Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets 1,505,376 – Restructuring costs 1,175,954 386,853 Strategic review costs 994,725 198,271 Other income (15,527 ) (35,044 ) Total expenses 33,945,497 26,259,512 Current income tax expense 213,850 14,665 Income tax expense 213,850 14,665 Net loss for the year $ (13,786,019 ) $ (7,046,079 ) Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations (415,074 ) (685,733 ) Comprehensive loss for the year $ (14,201,093 ) $ (7,731,812 ) Net loss per share Basic (0.25 ) (0.14 ) Diluted (0.25 ) (0.14 ) Weighted average number of common share outstanding – basic 55,990,513 50,068,323 Weighted average number of common share outstanding – diluted 55,990,513 50,068,323

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Loss (9,331,808 ) (3,556,601 ) (13,786,019 ) (7,046,079 ) Add: Depreciation 242,166 165,775 768,583 752,910 Amortization 587,367 886,115 2,575,616 3,342,762 Interest expense 481,064 430,354 1,853,933 1,689,415 Current income tax (recovery) expense 91,293 (7,910 ) 213,850 14,665 EBITDA (7,929,918 ) (2,082,267 ) (8,374,037 ) (1,246,327 ) Accretion and other financing costs 516,031 388,574 1,950,175 1,492,674 Loss on modification of debt – 360,522 730,877 360,522 Loss (gain) on revaluation of RSUs 26 (3,148 ) (19,660 ) (54,916 ) Gain on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability (8,097 ) (37,242 ) (35,131 ) (145,445 ) Impairment of property and equipment 1,505,376 – 1,505,376 – Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 7,615,631 – 7,615,631 – Restructuring costs 98,089 315,508 1,175,954 386,853 Strategic Review Costs – 198,271 994,725 198,271 Other income (6,004 ) 398,604 (167,387 ) 367,399 Stock-based compensation 26,342 3,580 357,918 397,618 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (22,161 ) 951,207 (749,485 ) 217,841 Adjusted EBITDA 1,795,315 493,608 4,984,956 1,974,490

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:

Three months ended

December 31 Year ended

December 31 (Unaudited) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Loss (9,331,808 ) (3,556,601 ) (13,786,019 ) (7,046,079 ) Add: Strategic Review Costs – 198,271 994,725 198,271 Adjusted operating loss (9,331,808 ) (3,358,330 ) (12,791,294 ) (6,847,808 )

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. VIQ believes non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss please see the Company’s MD&A for three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

To evaluate the Company’s operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term “Adjusted EBITDA” refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion, and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of options, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, strategic review costs, loss on modification of debt, impairment of property and equipment, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

The term “adjusted operating loss” refers to net income (loss) excluding the impact of strategic review costs. Management believes it is appropriate to adjust this item because strategic review costs do not relate to operating activities of the Company and is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s main business activities. The presentation of this measure enables investors and analysts to better understand the underlying performance of our business activities.

Trademarks

This press release includes trademarks, such as “NetScribe”, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws and are the property of VIQ. Solely for convenience, our trademarks referred to in this press release may appear without the ® or TM symbol, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert our rights to these trademarks, trade names, and services marks to the fullest extent under applicable law. Trademarks that may be used in this press release, other than those that belong to VIQ, are the property of their respective owners.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290787