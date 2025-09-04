Dwarika’s announces a festive celebration of Nepal’s Sacred Heritage on 6 September: Indra Jatra

Experience the vibrancy and spirituality of Nepal’s centuries-old festival in an exquisite setting—no visa required for Indian travellers, making it an ideal cultural escape.

Dwarika’s Hotel in Kathmandu and its sister property Dwarika’s Resort- Dhulikel, are set to host an immersive reimagining of Indra Jatra on 6th September 2025, offering discerning travellers an opportunity to witness Nepal’s most celebrated festival in a luxurious, culturally enriched environment.

From masked dances, where performers in intricate costumes sway along the hypnotic beats of traditional drums, embodying deities, demons, and mythic legends passed down through generations, to a traditional Newari feast and more, the celebrations provide a window into the spiritual and communal fabric of the region in an intimate environment, away from large crowds.

One of the most awaited festivals in the Kathmandu Valley – the Himalayan Kingdom’s spiritual heart with 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Indra Jatra is celebrated over eight lively days. Beginning on 6 September this year, the festival honours Lord Indra, the rain god, with rituals that mark the transition from monsoon to harvest season. The festivities also include the iconic chariot procession carrying the revered Kumari—the Living Goddess, who represents Goddess Taloja.

Located in the heart of the old bustling city of Kathmandu, Dwarika’s Hotel recreates the entire festival narrative within its private compound, so guests can immerse into the evening avoiding the crowds on the streets. The festivities open with captivating folk performances—Devi and Aarati dances, Lakhey masks, and more—each recounting Nepal’s spiritual stories with pride. Music fills the air, featuring traditional instruments like Khain, Paschima, Bhusya, and Madal. Guests are even invited to pull the sacred chariot of the Living Goddess Kumari, fostering a collective sense of reverence. A lavish Newari spread, featuring time-honoured dishes and locally brewed drinks with the Samaybaji as a centrepiece, adds to the enchanting evening.

Dwarika’s Resort, the brand’s wellbeing sanctuary in hills of Dhulikel, will also be showcasing the symbolic cultural spectacle within its premise. Only a 45 minute drive from the Kathmandu Airport, the resort follows the philosophies of Buddhist medicine and Himalayan Vedic principles.

“Indra Jatra is more than a festival; it is a profound expression of Nepal’s spiritual soul and exemplifies Newar’s living heritage—celebrated with reverence, artistry, and joy—an experience we are proud to share with the world.” René Vijay Shrestha Einhaus, Chief Operating Officer, The Dwarika’s.

Hosting and recreating the festival aligns with Dwarika’s overarching mission to preserve and showcase Nepal’s rich traditions, architecture, and culture.

Exploring age-old symbolic festivals in more bespoke settings such as the Dwarika’s allows a refined yet authentic insight into the vibrant tapestry of a region’s culture—perfect for travellers seeking meaningful, luxurious escapes.

Importantly, Indian passport holders enjoy seamless access to Nepal, no visa requirements, making it an ideal getaway. Direct flights are available from all major Indian cities to Kathmandu.