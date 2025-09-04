FTCCI embarks on a Workshop on AI for Women

Hyderabad, September 04, 2025: The Ladies Wing Committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is organising a power-packed workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Women on 12th September. The day-long workshop will be held at FTCCI, Red Hills.

AI is No Longer Optional. FTCCI Launches Women-Centric Workshop. Women remain underrepresented in technology—this program aims to change that. Practical AI sessions are designed even for non-tech backgrounds. The future belongs to Women in AI. I urge women to learn, lead and leverage AI for career and business growth. Program curated to equip women with AI toolkits and confidence, said R. Ravi Kumar, President of FTCCI.

“AI is not just the future of technology—it’s the future of women’s empowerment. This workshop ensures women are not just consumers of AI, but creators and leaders in this revolution,” said Dr. Tasneem Shariff, Chairperson of the Ladies Wing Committee, FTCCI.

The sessions will be facilitated by Ms. Anuradha A, Executive Partner, IBM, and Mr. Mohan Silaparasetty, Founder of Trendwise Analytics & Program Lead – AI for Leaders at ISB. Highlights include hands-on AI demos, explorations of GenAI and Agentic AI, and real-world case studies.

Women remain underrepresented in AI and technology. This workshop gives them the tools, confidence, and practical exposure to step into one of the most promising areas of the future. AI today touches every sphere—healthcare, education, business, and daily life—making AI literacy not optional, but essential.

Learning AI will help women:

Advance their careers – gain employable skills, open new pathways, and upskill in a fast-changing job market.

Accelerate entrepreneurship – leverage AI to scale businesses in sectors like e-commerce, fashion, healthcare, and education.

Benefit in everyday life – smarter ways to manage time, finances, health, safety, and family responsibilities.

Build confidence and leadership – AI knowledge enhances decision-making, independence, and barrier-breaking abilities.

Network with mentors and peers – connect with experts, industry leaders, and like-minded women.

This is not just about theory. The workshop promises practical, simple, hands-on sessions to make AI easy to understand—even for those without a technical background.

The program is specially curated for women professionals, entrepreneurs, aspiring founders, and startups keen to harness AI for strategic growth. Participants will walk away AI-ready, equipped with productivity toolkits, insights, and a strong professional network.

“Women training in AI ensures inclusive growth. A society where women are equally skilled in cutting-edge technologies will create more balanced, ethical, and inclusive AI solutions,” added Dr. Shariff.

Organisers are urging women to register in large numbers for what promises to be one of the most sought-after workshops in Hyderabad.