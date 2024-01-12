ENGIE and Government of Gujarat join efforts to Drive Decarbonization & Renewable Energy Initiatives

Mumbai, 12 January, 2024

ENGIE signs a MoU with the Government of Gujarat during the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 to cooperate on a decarbonization program in the development of a renewable energy infrastructure in Gujarat, marking a significant contribution to Gujarat’s clean energy transition plans.

The MoU outlines exciting collaborative efforts, with a primary focus on renewable energy development. ENGIE, a leading low-carbon energy generation company, commits to a greenfield development of 2.5 GW of renewable energy projects across various locations in Gujarat by 2030, in addition to its ongoing development 400 MW solar project in Surendernagar.

Sharing his positive outlook, Mr. Amit Jain, Country Manager, ENGIE India, conveyed, “This strategic cooperation connotes our firm dedication to advancing sustainable energy solutions. Through this cooperation with the Government of Gujarat, our goal is to play a significant role in advancing the state’s renewable energy sector and thereby making substantial contributions to India’s overarching clean energy objectives.”

Commending the visionary leadership of Shri Bhupendra Patel, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, and highlighting the state’s resolute commitment to renewable energy, CM Patel lauded ENGIE’s notable contributions. Underscoring the importance of green initiatives, CM Patel articulated a forward-looking vision, aiming for a substantial 2.5GW by 2030

This MoU signifies an investment of Rs 17,200 crore along with creating 14,000 new jobs, reflecting ENGIE India’s commitment to contributing to the region’s socio-economic development.

The MoU signing ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat along with senior officials from Government of Gujarat and ENGIE Group.

Both ENGIE and the Government of Gujarat view this strategic cooperation as a catalyst for advancing sustainable and clean energy initiatives, aligning perfectly with India’s ambitious goals for the energy transition.

The partnership extends beyond renewables, encompassing collaborative efforts in decarbonization initiatives, risk management capacity building for Gas/LNG trading, and exploring the potential centralization of ENGIE’s treasury activities in India at GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City).