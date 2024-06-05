EPACK Prefab Concludes Sustainability-Boosting WasteToWorth Campaign in Environment Week

EPACK Prefab, a leading provider of pre-engineered buildings and prefabricated structures, celebrated Environment Week with a remarkable initiative, the WasteToWorth campaign, which began on May 28th. The campaign, aimed at promoting sustainability and recycling, kicked off with a captivating teaser video shared across EPACK Prefab’s social media platforms, encouraging people to share their recycling practices, accompanied by the hashtag #WasteToWorth.

This was followed by a special video message from the EPACK Prefab’s leadership, who emphasized the importance of transforming waste into valuable resources. The campaign gained traction on social media, throughout the week, with numerous posts and shares highlighting the campaign’s activities and objectives.

EPACK Prefab collaborated with Pankti Pandey, a well-known environmental activist and zero-waste practitioner recognized by Forbes in 2023. Pandey used her influential social media presence to spread awareness about sustainability and the WasteToWorth campaign. “This initiative by EPACK Prefab is a powerful reminder that our waste can indeed be turned into worth. By adopting eco-friendly lifestyles, we can collectively make a significant impact on the planet,” Pandey shared. One of the significant activities of the campaign took place, when EPACK Prefab visited and donated benches to school kids made from the steel waste of their manufacturing plant. This initiative not only provided much-needed seating for the students but also demonstrated EPACK Prefab’s commitment to recycling and sustainability. “Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces was incredibly rewarding. It’s a small step towards a greener future. Through the #WasteToWorth campaign, we aim to inspire others in the industry to adopt sustainable practices and think creatively about waste management,” said Sanjay Singhania, reflecting on the event. Nikhel Bothra, Director of EPACK Prefab, added, “Our initiative to donate benches to school kids demonstrates our commitment to giving back to the community and making a tangible difference. It’s rewarding to see how recycled materials can be repurposed to benefit others, and we plan to continue such efforts in the future.”

The impact of the bench donation on the school has been profound, providing students with comfortable seating and a constant reminder of the importance of recycling and sustainability. The school administration expressed gratitude towards EPACK Prefab for their thoughtful contribution, noting the positive influence it has had on the students’ awareness of environmental issues.

The WasteToWorth campaign has garnered significant attention and engagement, underscoring EPACK Prefab’s firm commitment to environmental causes. Through this campaign, EPACK Prefab demonstrates its innovative approaches and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, setting a benchmark for the industry. The company’s focus on constructing prefabricated and pre-engineered buildings materials not only aligns with the WasteToWorth initiative but also significantly contributes to conserve resources. By prioritizing the limitation of hazardous substances and strict adherence to local environmental legislation, EPACK Prefab showcases its excellence in environmental performance, thereby reinforcing its work.

“Steel for Smiles”

The WasteToWorth initiative is a pillar of the EPACK Prefab’s umbrella campaign – Steel for Smiles.

It is a platform for raising awareness towards environment conservation and sustainability and building a community that takes care of each other.

Through this ground-breaking initiative, repurposing waste steel to create opportunities for communities in need. “Steel for Smiles” is not just an initiative, it will be a testament to the commitment to making a tangible difference in the society and environment.

A way of making a meaningful difference in the world, Steel for Smiles will support education, healthcare, environmental sustainability, and community development. At the heart of this innovative effort, lies a deep commitment to giving back to society and the environment by bringing smiles, delivering hope, and the promise of a better tomorrow to the individuals and communities.