5th June 2024, Chennai, India: MagickHome, a pioneer in the home interior domain in North America, is expanding its India footprint with a second home interior hub in the country in Coimbatore. Located on Trichy Road, the hub was inaugurated on 15th May 2024. This significant step comes months after the brand’s debut hub in Chennai received an overwhelming response.

Unlock a world of bespoke beauty with our unparalleled modular kitchens

MagickHome offers an exclusive and extensive curation of globally acclaimed and award-winning designs for home interiors, including modular kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and furniture. With over 30 years of experience in the global market, you can expect nothing but the best from the brand for all your home interior and furniture needs. MagickHome’s collection effortlessly blends aesthetics with functionality, ensuring your homes are both practical and indulgent within your desired budget.

One can feast their eyes on the brand’s ravishing world-class offerings at both the Chennai and Coimbatore home interior and furniture hubs or they can do it at the convenience of their homes on MagickHome India’s website. Clients can also request for a home visit, where they can consult MagickHome’s exceptionally skilled in-house design team to transform their homes just as they have imagined.