Experience a world of flavours with Barista Coffee’s new beverage options

New Delhi, July 2024 – Barista Coffee, a popular Indian coffee chain, recently announced the launch of its new beverage menu designed for diverse tastes of young consumers. Keeping up with the ever evolving trends, Barista Coffee has introduced 15 new beverages which reflects a wide variety of options to choose from. These unique and flavourful beverages will be available across cities at Barista outlets from 15th July 2024 onwards.

Committed to deliver a premium coffee experience, the leading coffee brand added new beverages to appeal to its young consumer base. Crafted to deliver a unique flavour, each drink demonstrates an exquisite experience, products like Iced Tiramisu Latte, Vanilla Mist Latte, Strawberry Bubble Tea, and Belgium Chocolate Frappe.

On the launch, Mr. Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee said, “Being India’s oldest coffee brand, we constantly strive to keep up with the trends and meet our consumer’s evolving preferences. The launch of the new beverages menu is to provide our guests a unique experience and to widen our consumer base. Our products reflect our commitment to provide the best consumer experience and to evolve with time to meet the changing needs of our target audience.”

The new beverage menu offers Cortado Coffee, Coffee bubble tea, Peanut Butter Frappe, Hibiscus Mint Iced Tea, Sugar-Free Lemon Iced Tea, Strawberry Bubble Tea and many more, ideal for a quick break, crafted for coffee connoisseurs, health conscious people and young consumer base. Visit Barista Coffee’s nearest cafe and enjoy the unique newly launched beverage menu.