Felicitation Ceremony for Republic Day 2024 …

India Hyderabad 02 February 2024: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate shines at the Republic Day Camp 2024. The month-long Republic Day Camp 2024 was conducted at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt wef 01 Jan to 29 Jan 2024.

In a remarkable display of excellence, the contingent of 128 cadets of AP&T NCC Directorate showcased their prowess at the RDC Camp 2024 and won several accolades. Junior Division Cadets SGT M. Srisanth and Cdt N. Dheeraj have clinched the prestigious titles of All India Best Cadet in Army and Navy, respectively. And they were the proud recipients of the Best Cadet trophy and cane awarded by Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi during Republic Day Parade. Cadets Sk Rehana, SUO S Chittesh Rao and Cpl G Lohith have won Gold Medals in different categories of equestrian events.

In addition, cadet SUO Akanksha Bhosle has stood second in Best Cadet Army Senior Wing category. Cadet Mahi Baldev has won DGNCC Commendation Card for her excellent performance during various VIP visits and centrally organized functions during RDC. Additionally, 15 spirited Senior Wing Cadets from the Directorate have proudly marched along Karthavyapath, symbolizing their unwavering commitment to the nation and its foundational values on Republic Day 2024. The Directorate further distinguished itself by securing the first place in the group song competition and third position in the National Integration Awareness Programme.

As part of their enriching experience during the camp, the cadets have been on ‘at home’ visits to esteemed dignitaries, including the President, Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff, Director General – NCC, and a Dinner with the Defence Minister. These interactions not only offered a glimpse into the dignitaries’ lives but also provided invaluable insights into diverse activities and the nuances of leadership within the defense establishment. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NCC Directorate takes pride in its cadets’ exemplary performance and contributions to the success of Republic Day celebrations. Their achievements reflect a commitment to excellence, discipline, and the values that form the bedrock of our great nation.

Air Commodore VM Reddy, Dy Director General of AP & T Dte has felicitated the medal winners and the contingent during the ceremony held at NCC Directorate, Secunderabad.