GPT Healthcare Forms Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations to Lead in Quality Promotion

Kolkata, 19th November, 2024: GPT Group, a fast-growing conglomerate in Eastern India with a significant presence in infrastructure, manufacturing, and healthcare, proudly announces the recognition of GPT Healthcare Limited as CQP by Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO). GPT Healthcare currently operates over 560 beds across four state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospitals under the ILS Hospitals brand.

This recognition underscores GPT Group’s unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and patient safety. By becoming a CQP and thus collaborating with CAHO, a pioneer in healthcare accreditation and quality improvement in India, GPT Healthcare is poised to elevate standards of healthcare delivery across its network, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality, and compassionate care.

Vision & Objectives of the Centre for Quality Promotion (CQP)

CQP, backed by CAHO’s expertise, aims to provide safe and effective patient-centered care by implementing best practices, conducting continuous training, and establishing rigorous quality assurance processes. This launch reaffirms GPT Group’s mission to deliver superior healthcare, ensuring every patient receives the best care possible.

Statement from Dr. Vishal Goyal, Group COO of ILS Hospitals

The Centre for Quality Promotion, established in collaboration with CAHO, embodies our dedication to achieving excellence in healthcare. This partnership will drive a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring that quality and patient safety are at the forefront of all our services. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in healthcare standards and furthering our commitment to the well-being of our patients and communities.

Statement from Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President, CAHO

“At CAHO, we believe that quality and patient safety are not just goals but core values that must drive every healthcare interaction. This collaboration with GPT Healthcare to establish the Centre for Quality Promotion marks a significant milestone in our mission to uplift healthcare standards across India. We are excited to bring CAHO’s extensive experience and knowledge in quality assurance, training, and accreditation to GPT Healthcare’s network, ultimately fostering a safer and more resilient healthcare ecosystem for Eastern India.”

Statement from Dr. Lallu Joseph, Secretary General, CAHO

“Our partnership with GPT Healthcare Limited in launching the Centre for Quality Promotion represents a shared commitment to redefining patient care standards. The Centre will focus on developing a structured quality framework, promoting best practices, and cultivating a culture of accountability and transparency. We are confident that this initiative will serve as a model for other healthcare institutions, driving sustainable improvements in patient safety and clinical outcomes.”

The Centre for Quality Promotion is a pioneering initiative of CAHO and its presence in Eastern India will focus on quality improvement and patient safety through education, standardization of care processes, and continuous monitoring. With CAHO’s expertise and GPT Healthcare’s robust network, the CQP aims to set a new benchmark for healthcare excellence, inspiring trust and confidence in every patient interaction.