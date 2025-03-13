Bengaluru, 13th March, 2025, In a significant step towards women’s empowerment and financial independence, HSBC India in partnership with Concern India Foundation has successfully completed a skilling program to train women in driving autorickshaws. As part of the initiative, HSBC India handed over 30 electric auto rickshaws to the women with the aim to provide them a sustainable livelihood. This program was facilitated by Shishu Mandir, Concern’s ground partner in Bengaluru.

Most of the women supported through this project have studied up to Class 8 or 10 but have struggled to enter the job market due to limited education and employability skills. By providing them with professional training in autorickshaw driving, this initiative not only empowers them with a sustainable livelihood, but also challenges gender stereotypes in the transport sector. The program enhances their self-esteem, confidence, and financial independence.

With the increasing demand for last-mile connectivity, this initiative creates economic opportunities while contributing to environmental sustainability through the use of electric vehicles—an eco-friendly mode of transport with zero carbon emissions and minimal noise pollution.

The newly trained women drivers will now be seen on Bengaluru’s roads, providing safe and reliable transportation services while serving as role models for others.