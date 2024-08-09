Mumbai, August 9th, 2024: Inorbit Mall Malad is setting the stage for #InorbitNightout, its much awaited midnight sale from August 9th to 11th. Shoppers can explore exclusive offers from their favourite brands with discounts of up to 70% while enjoying extended hours until 12:30 am. Not just this, the mall has also organised a lineup of entertaining events to go with the shopping extravaganza!

Shoppers can make the best out of this fiesta with unbeatable deals from popular brands such as Shoppers Stop, Aldo, Lifestyle, Jack & Jones, AND, Bath & Body Works, The Raymond Shop, Mochi, Cover Story, Forever New, Reliance Trends, Van Heusen and many more while ensuring that they have a memorable weekend through the mall’s exciting event lineup, which is as exciting as the offers – on August 9th, popular stand-up comedians RJ Pranit More and Andy Reghu will take centre stage to make the audience laugh out loud, while there will be an interesting tabla and sitar/flute jam session by artists from the Suranjali group on August 10th. The final day will see a performance from musician Dushyant Jadhav.