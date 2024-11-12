Kamya Panjabi Talks About the Value of Education: “Young People Are Often Drawn to Shortcuts and Temporary Fame”

Education is the key to a better future, and Kamya Panjabi, who plays Mohini in Ishq Jabariya on Sun Neo, strongly believes in its power. As we approach National Education Day, the actress emphasised the importance of education and highlighted that it’s not just about books but about gaining skills and confidence.

Sharing her views on the importance of education, Kamya Panjabi said, “Today, more than ever, it’s essential to recognize that education isn’t just about textbooks or exams – it’s about building the skills and knowledge that empower us to make informed decisions. For girls especially, education is a game-changer. When girls are educated, they become empowered. They start to believe in themselves, stand up for their rights, and break free from stereotypes that society has placed on them for centuries. Educated girls grow into strong women who support their families, uplift communities, and inspire others. That’s why it’s so crucial to ensure every girl has the chance to learn, grow, and succeed.”

The Ishq Jabariya actress further added, “Unfortunately, I see many young people today being drawn to shortcuts or focusing more on temporary fame. But true success is rooted in learning, constantly evolving, and acquiring skills that go beyond the classroom. Youngsters might feel education slows them down in a world that glorifies instant success. Yet, it’s knowledge and skills that build lasting achievements. As a society, we must prioritise education, especially for girls. When we do that, we’re creating a generation that’s not only knowledgeable but also compassionate, skilled, and ready to make a difference.”