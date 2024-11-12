RSK Business Solutions Strengthens Global Presence, Unveils Major Graduate Recruitment Drive for 2024

New Delhi, 12th November 2024 – RSK-Business Solutions, a premium software and IT consulting company, founded in 2009, has solidified its position as a leader in the software development and consulting space. Headquartered in, Tonbridge, Kent, UK, the company has been a prominent partner for businesses across the globe, majorly in the UK, USA, and Europe, delivering high-quality, customised software solutions that address complex business challenges.

RSK-Business Solutions continues to excel in innovation, helping businesses navigate the ever-changing digital landscape. With a team of over 125 skilled professionals, the company remains dedicated to providing world-class services and expanding its global reach. RSK-Business Solutions has its sights set on the future, with plans to grow its team to over 200 professionals by 2027.

Graduate recruitment plays a crucial role in nurturing young talent and shaping the future of RSK-Business Solutions. Since January, the company has welcomed 15 new graduates who bring fresh ideas and perspectives that inspire growth. This milestone reflects their comprehensive approach and dedication towards investing in the next generation of professionals.

Commenting on the same belief, Mr. Praveen Joshi, Managing Director at RSK-Business Solutions, “Our goal is to grow with purpose, ensuring that every step we take is aligned with our commitment to quality, exceptional service, and the well-being of our team. We believe that sustainable growth comes from creating value not just for our clients but for the people and communities we work with every day.”

RSK-Business Solutions specialises in a broad range of services designed to meet the unique needs of its clients:

Custom Software Development: Tailor-made solutions that fit the specific demands of businesses. From the initial idea to deployment and ongoing support, RSK-Business Solutions offers end-to-end development services.

Consulting Services: Helping businesses efficiently reach their goals through expert digital guidance.

Cyber Security: Offering 360-degree security services, including vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and ensuring software application safety.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML): Helping companies stay ahead of the curve by supporting AI/ML-based applications that meet today’s business demands.

At the heart of RSK-Business Solutions’ growth is its commitment to nurturing young talent. Since January 2024, the company has welcomed 15 new graduates, bringing fresh energy and innovative ideas to the team. One recent hire said, “RSK-Business Solutions has provided an incredible environment for learning and growth, where my contributions are valued, and my ideas can thrive.”

As RSK-BSL continues to grow and innovate, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that help businesses succeed. Their commitment to quality, service, and forward-thinking strategies ensures they will remain a trusted partner for years to come.