Mediterranean Flavours Come Alive at The Square Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Visakhapatnam, Apr 16: Experience the vibrant and wholesome flavours of the Mediterranean at The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, with a specially curated Mediterranean Food Festival from April 16 to April 26.

Designed to celebrate the rich culinary heritage of the Mediterranean region, the festival brings together fresh ingredients, vibrant flavours, and a lifestyle centred around balance and simplicity. Known for its emphasis on quality produce and timeless recipes, Mediterranean cuisine offers a dining experience that is both comforting and distinctive.

Guests can indulge in a thoughtfully curated buffet featuring favourites such as mezze platter, hummus, falafel, Greek salad pasta, and baklava. Each dish reflects the region’s signature approach to cooking, where freshness and flavour take centre stage. From flavourful small plates to hearty mains and indulgent desserts, the spread is designed to offer a well-rounded and satisfying culinary journey.

Enhancing the experience further, live cooking stations will also be incorporated, adding an interactive element and allowing guests to engage with the preparation of select dishes. Complemented by welcome drinks and a buffet-style service, the dinner is designed to be relaxed, enjoyable, and perfect for unwinding over good food.

Bringing together vibrant flavours and a warm, inviting setting, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach continues to create thoughtfully curated dining experiences for every occasion.

What: Mediterranean Food Festival

When: 16th April to 26th April

Where: The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Time: 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

