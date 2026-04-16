Ankura Hospital for Women & Children Strengthens Center of Excellence to Address Rising Complexity in Pediatric Care

Hyderabad, April 16: Ankura Hospital for Women & Children announced the strengthening of its Center of Excellence (CoE) for Pediatric Care, in response to a growing shift in the pediatric healthcare landscape marked by increasing case complexity and the need for highly specialized, coordinated treatment approaches.

What distinguishes the Ankura Hospitals Center of Excellence (CoE) for Pediatric Care is its integrated, multidisciplinary model that brings together diverse pediatric super-specialties under one coordinated framework to manage complex and high-risk conditions with precision and speed. Supported by advanced diagnostics, minimally invasive surgical expertise, and state-of-the-art Level 3 NICU and PICU infrastructure, along with fully equipped pediatric wards and round-the-clock critical care teams, the CoE enables early diagnosis, seamless collaboration, and cohesive treatment planning that significantly improves outcomes. Its unique depth in rare super-specialties, including immunology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, neurology, surgery, and orthopedics—allows for the management of highly complex and multi-system disorders under one roof, positioning Ankura as a leading referral hub that bridges gaps in access to specialized pediatric care while driving best practices, innovation, and superior patient-centric outcomes.

In recent years, clinicians have observed that pediatric cases are not only rising in number but are also becoming significantly more complex. Conditions ranging from congenital anomalies and neonatal complications to developmental and immunological disorders are now frequently requiring multidisciplinary care. Many children are also presenting at advanced stages of illness, often after multiple consultations, making early diagnosis and integrated clinical management more critical than ever.

Against this backdrop, Ankura has been steadily expanding its CoE for Pediatric Care, positioning it as a referral hub for advanced child healthcare in Hyderabad and beyond. The hospital network currently serves over six lakh families annually and manages more than one lakh neonatal intensive care cases across its centers. Increasingly, a significant proportion of these cases demand coordinated intervention across specialties.

The Ankura Hospitals Center of Excellence (CoE) for Pediatric Care is built on an integrated care model that brings together pediatric gastroenterology, neurology, developmental pediatrics, pediatric surgery, urology, immunology, pulmonology, orthopaedics, and critical care under a unified clinical framework. This approach enables faster evaluation, improved collaboration among specialists, and more cohesive treatment planning, particularly for children with multi-system conditions.

Ankura’s clinical teams are also advancing capabilities in minimally invasive pediatric surgery. Complex conditions such as congenital kidney disorders, neonatal lung malformations, and spinal defects are increasingly being treated through laparoscopic and endoscopic techniques, resulting in reduced recovery times and improved patient outcomes.

A key contributor to this program is Dr. V. V. S. Chandrasekharam, a leading pediatric surgeon and urologist known for his expertise in minimally invasive procedures. With over 900 laparoscopic kidney surgeries performed in children, his experience is among the highest globally in this specialized area.

Hyderabad’s emergence as a tertiary care hub has further strengthened Ankura Hospital’s role in managing complex pediatric cases. The hospital receives a steady flow of referrals from smaller cities across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, highlighting both the gaps in access to advanced pediatric care and the growing concentration of expertise in urban centers.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Krishna Prasad Rao Vunnam, Founder and Managing Director of Ankura Hospital, said,

“Timely and specialized intervention can make a significant difference in pediatric outcomes. By strengthening our Center of Excellence, we aim to ensure that children receive the right care at the right time through a structured, multidisciplinary approach.”

Looking ahead, Ankura Hospitals plans to continue investing in advanced clinical capabilities and technology-enabled systems to support diagnosis and treatment. As the sector evolves, the hospital remains focused on building depth in specialized pediatric care, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated healthcare for children.