Mumbai has overtaken Beijing to become the Billionaire capital of Asia, with a current count of 92 billionaires according to Harun’s research. Globally, Mumbai ranks third, surpassing Germany, with an impressive tally of 117 billionaires. New York leads globally with 117 billionaires, followed by London in the second position with 97 billionaires.

According to Harun’s research on the Global Rich List, India is home to 271 billionaires, fewer than China’s 814. However, Mumbai stands out with 92 billionaires, just ahead of Beijing’s 91. The contribution to this jump in the list is attributed to Mumbai itself, adding 24 new billionaires, while Beijing adds only 6. Despite this, India secures the third position globally in terms of the number of billionaires, with an impressive addition of 94 new entries, compared to China’s addition of 54 in the same year. This indicates India’s growing prominence in the global billionaire landscape and underscores Mumbai’s pivotal role in driving wealth creation within the country.

Mukesh Ambani continues to hold the position of the richest person in Asia. According to recent reports, Mumbai has emerged as the fastest-growing billionaire capital in the world, boasting a wealth of $445 billion, marking a remarkable 47% increase. In contrast, Beijing, while still a significant player in the global economy, has experienced a decrease in billionaire wealth, totalling $265 billion with a decrease of 28%. This sharp contrast highlights Mumbai’s rapid economic growth and solidifies its status as a thriving hub of wealth and prosperity.