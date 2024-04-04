Leif Assurance Hires Commercial Lines Account Manager

Mayra Galvan has 13 years of insurance industry experience along with an Elite CISR designation.

(St. Louis, Mo., April 4, 2024) – Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently hired Mayra Galvan as Commercial Lines Account Manager.

In her new role, Galvan will be responsible for managing all aspects of the renewal process for Leif Assurance’s clients, as well as assisting with new business acquisitions. She will also be overseeing the needs of current client accounts and ensuring they are handled in a timely manner.

Galvan brings 13 years of insurance industry experience to her position. Prior to joining Leif Assurance, she held various roles including Senior Insurance Account Executive where she managed a $6 million book of business, and as an Insurance & Property Tax Manager overseeing both commercial and personal lines accounts.

Galvan is an Elite Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR), a nationally recognized designation for insurance customer representatives who have achieved Elite Status by demonstrating a commitment to customer service and insurance knowledge. As an Elite CISR, she possesses a strong understanding of commercial and personal lines coverages, technical insurance information, risk management concepts, and best practices for running an insurance agency.

“Mayra’s Elite CISR designation shows her dedication to our industry in terms of sales and service expertise,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “Her extensive background makes her an excellent asset to our team, and we look forward to sharing her technical insurance knowledge with our growing list of clients.”

Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.

Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200 or visit www.leifassurance.com.