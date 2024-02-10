NMIMS Chandigarh SOL’s Legal Aid Camp Empowers Sarangpur Village with Legal Awareness and Support

Chandigarh, 10th February: The Legal Aid Clinic at SVKM’s NMIMS Chandigarh’s School of Law (SOL), in collaboration with the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) of Chandigarh Union Territory (U.T.) and the Department of Social Welfare, Chandigarh, organised a Legal Aid Camp in Sarangpur Village, Chandigarh. The event was held on January 30 2024.

The Legal Aid Camp was conducted under the leadership of Ms. Mita Chadha, Assistant Professor and Faculty Convener, Legal Aid Clinic, SLSA and Department of Social Welfare, Chandigarh. It was attended by the members of the Legal Aid Clinic, NMIMS SOL Chandigarh; a team of esteemed delegates from the SLSA and the residents of Sarangpur village.

The event was held to create legal awareness and educate the residents of Sarangpur about the free legal aid available for the underserved. The objective was to help people understand their legal rights and access legal assistance when needed. As part of the awareness campaign, members of the Legal Aid Clinic went door-to-door to inform people about legal aid initiatives and the Legal Aid Clinic at SOL Chandigarh.

The event included a Nukkad Naatak (Street Play) performed by the members of the Legal Aid Clinic. The play raised awareness about women’s empowerment among the audience. Moreover, the event featured members of the SLSA addressing the gathering on a range of topics of social importance.

Mr. Shiv of SLSA set the tone of the event with his inspiring speech. Ms. Jasveer Kaur, Gender Discrimination Specialist, Department of Social Welfare, spoke about the existent social prejudices against the girl child in society. Addressing the audience, Ms. Sukhdev Kaur, Child Development Project Officer, walked through the various laws that could aid them. She encouraged them to openly share any legal matters they wished to discuss. Meanwhile, Ms. Mita Chadha introduced the Legal Aid Clinic to the attendees and assured them of free legal aid and assistance.

The event left the residents of Sarangpur motivated. It encouraged them to bring forward their grievances and seek assistance from the Legal Cell. The event was one of the several initiatives of the Legal Aid Clinic at NMIMS Chandigarh SOL and reflected its firm commitment to addressing issues of social importance and legal advocacy.