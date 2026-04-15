Odisha to Roll Out Slot Booking System for Puri Jagannath Temple Darshan

Apr 15 (BNP): The Odisha government is set to introduce a slot-based booking system for darshan at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, while retaining the existing queue (dhadi) system, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday.

He stated that both systems will operate simultaneously to improve crowd management and ensure a smoother darshan experience for devotees.

Under the new arrangement, devotees who book time slots will be guided to a designated holding area before proceeding for darshan of the Holy Trinity, helping reduce waiting time and streamline visitor flow.

The government is also planning infrastructure upgrades inside the temple complex, including the proposed air-conditioning of the Nata Mandap. The tender process for the project is currently underway.

The initiative aims to make darshan more organised and hassle-free while preserving traditional worship practices at the shrine.