India’s Housing Supply Surges 10.1 percent YoY as Property Prices Rise 14.1 percent Across Major Cities – Magicbricks PropIndex Report JFM 2026

New Delhi, April 15: India’s residential real estate market opened 2026 on a note of robust supply growth and continued price appreciation, even as buyer demand eased quarter-on-quarter, according to the Magicbricks PropIndex Q1 2026 (January–March) report. Across 13 major cities, active property supply rose 6.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 10.1% year-on-year (YoY) to 1,10,821 listings, while the national average property rate climbed to ₹14,633 per sq. ft. — up 14.1% from the same period a year ago.

Overall residential demand across India declined 2.2% QoQ, yet remained 1.5% higher on a year-on-year basis, indicating that the quarterly dip reflects seasonal patterns rather than a structural retreat. Total demand tracked across the country stood at approximately 31.7 lakh units in Q1 2026.

“The Indian residential market is clearly transitioning into a more balanced and mature phase,” said Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks. “While short-term demand has moderated due to external economic factors, the continued rise in prices and strong supply pipeline reflect sustained confidence among developers and long-term end-user demand. The increasing tilt toward premium housing further signals evolving buyer aspirations and a structural shift in the market.”

At the city level, demand trends remained uneven. Markets such as Noida (-8.2%), Chennai (-5.2%), and Kolkata (-4.7%) witnessed sharper declines, while Ahmedabad (+2.7%) stood out as a resilient performer. Meanwhile, New Delhi (-0.7%) and Pune (-0.5%) saw only marginal softening in demand.

On the supply side, developers maintained strong momentum, with significant increases observed in Bengaluru (+22.3%), Hyderabad (+19.8%), and Kolkata (+12.1%), reflecting an active pipeline of new project launches. This increase in supply is also accompanied by a clear shift toward premiumization, with inventory in the INR 3 crore-plus segment expanding across key cities .

Buyer preferences continue to be anchored in practicality and space optimization. 2 BHK (42%) and 3 BHK (37%) homes together account for nearly 80% of total demand, with mid-sized homes (750–1250 sq. ft.) dominating the market. This trend underscores a sustained shift toward functional, long-term living spaces .

Regionally, a clear divide persists. NCR and southern IT hubs such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad are witnessing increased demand for larger homes, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region continues to be driven by compact and affordable housing due to pricing constraints.

Despite short-term demand moderation, the market’s fundamentals remain strong. Annual demand is still up 1.5% year-on-year, indicating sustained long-term interest in homeownership. Additionally, steady price growth amid rising supply suggests disciplined pricing strategies by developers, supported by input cost pressures and confidence in future demand.

Industry experts note that the ongoing shift toward premium housing, coupled with stable end-user demand, reflects a structural evolution of India’s residential market. The sector is gradually transitioning toward a more mature, end-user-driven growth cycle, with increased focus on quality, space, and lifestyle upgrades.