UNSW partners with KREDL to boost clean energy innovation and startup ecosystem

Bengaluru, April 15: The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) to strengthen collaboration in clean and renewable energy, with a focus on supporting startups and driving innovation across India and Australia.

The MoU was formalised on 02 April in Karnataka by Professor Lisa Zamberlan, Pro Vice-Chancellor (International), UNSW, and Mr K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL, in the presence of senior government and industry stakeholders.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the transition to renewable energy by enabling cross-border collaboration between researchers, startups, and industry. As part of the agreement, the two organisations will work towards establishing a renewable energy startup incubator in Karnataka, while also facilitating exchange opportunities and structured capacity-building initiatives through UNSW Founders.

KREDL, a government agency established in 1996, has been instrumental in advancing renewable energy initiatives across Karnataka, supporting projects in solar, wind, hydro, biomass, and cogeneration.

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Lisa Zamberlan said,

“The MoU with KREDL strengthens UNSW’s connection to the community we hope to serve, with Karnataka being the home of our first overseas campus UNSW Bengaluru. This partnership aligns strongly with UNSW’s Progress for All strategy, providing innovative pathways for the best use of UNSW and KREDL’s joint strengths to support the transition to renewable energy in India and globally.”

Talking about the new MoU, Mr K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, KREDL, said,

“The growing partnership between UNSW and KREDL will create positive societal impact in Karnataka and globally, accelerating the transition to renewable energy, generating new investment opportunities for our businesses and leveraging Australian expertise to strengthen our communities and infrastructure.”

The MoU also enables startups to gain reciprocal access to innovation ecosystems, research infrastructure, and markets in both countries, while fostering collaboration between universities, researchers and industry partners.

Highlighting the growing momentum in Australia-India collaboration, Ms Hilary McGeachy, Australian Consul-General in Bengaluru, said,

“Australia and India are well positioned to help with each other’s clean energy transition. One way we are already doing this is by deploying cutting-edge Australian research to solve these challenges. This partnership between KREDL and UNSW is a welcome initiative which will support green tech start-ups here in Karnataka.”

The collaboration has been facilitated by the Australian India Business Council (AIBC) and Investment NSW, with key institutional partners including NSRCEL at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

NSRCEL will serve as the incubation and program delivery partner, offering accelerator support and investor access, while IISc will provide deep-tech expertise, laboratory access and technical validation for emerging energy technologies. Both institutions will also contribute to startup selection and mentorship.

Mr K.J. George, Cabinet Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka, highlighted the partnership as a step toward strengthening Karnataka’s innovation ecosystem.

“This partnership will drive innovation and incubation in renewable energy technologies and startups, strengthening Karnataka’s relationships with Australian institutions and creating new investment opportunities,” he said.

With the UNSW Bengaluru campus set to open in August 2026, the partnership is expected to play a key role in fostering long-term collaboration in renewable energy and entrepreneurship. Both organisations aim to position Karnataka as a global hub for clean energy innovation while supporting the growth of high-impact startups and contributing to long-term sustainability outcomes.