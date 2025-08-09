Industry-First Carbon Monoxide Safety Product for Home Standby & Portable Generators

MILWAUKEE, August 09, 2025 — MES Group, the GO-to Experts in energy and safety innovation, proudly announces the official launch of AIRGO CO, the first carbon monoxide monitoring and shut-off device mounted inside the living space, specifically engineered for the home standby and portable generator market.

Developed, owned and brought to market by MES Group, AIRGO CO is a fully proprietary technology protected by four U.S. design and manufacturing patents. It represents a critical leap forward in residential CO safety because it automatically cuts power to fuel-burning appliances, preventing further buildup of deadly carbon monoxide.

“AIRGO CO offers more than detection, it’s action, with a patented carbon monoxide shutoff switch that monitors fuel-burning appliances and responds immediately when CO levels reach 25 parts per million,” explained Christine Grainer, CEO of MES Group. “By cutting power to the fuel source, AIRGO CO protects lives before poisoning symptoms can even begin. This is truly an industry first.”

MES Group will be bringing this new product to the upcoming CO Safety Summit hosted by the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association (NCOAA), Aug. 11-13 in Biloxi, Miss. The summit is part of the National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) 35th Annual Fire Prevention & Safety Symposium being held at the Beau Rivage Resort in Biloxi.

Representatives of MES Group will be on-site to engage directly with stakeholders across the building, fire and safety communities.

Whether used on its own or paired with backup power systems, AIRGO CO also features the ability to lower alert thresholds for highly sensitive individuals — a breakthrough that brings new levels of protection to families, first responders and vulnerable populations.

AIRGO CO’s proprietary design reflects years of real-world field experience, the hallmark of MES Group and defining standard behind every AIRGO product. Its durable enclosure and integrated power control make it the only CO detection product engineered exclusively for generator environments.

Why AIRGO CO Matters

At the Summit, the AIRGO CO team will meet with a variety of state and national officials to advocate for this patented solution to be recognized not just as a recommended safety option, but as a code-adopted or code-required standard in generator installations across the country.

Carbon monoxide remains a leading cause of accidental poisoning deaths in the U.S., with portable generators frequently at the center of fatal incidents. AIRGO CO directly addresses this public safety crisis with its real-time, automatic shutoff system that enhances protection for homeowners and their families, first responders, utility workers, installation professionals, municipalities, insurance carriers and more.

“We’re proud to be the driving force behind what we believe should become a national safety standard,” Grainer said.

MES Group’s plans are to meet with the following groups at the CO Safety Summit:

State and national regulatory representatives

Code officials and inspectors

Fire and public safety leaders

Building professionals and OEM representatives

Standards-making panel members

State and national regulatory bodies