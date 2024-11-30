PM Modi to Inaugurate ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024’, Celebrating the Vibrancy of Northeast

New Delhi, Nov 30, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav 2024’, a 3-day festival to showcase the cultural, social, and economic fabric of the eight northeastern states, beginning here on December 06th -08th at the Bharat Mandapam, Union Minister for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday. The ‘Mahotsav’ will provide an unprecedented platform to showcase the region’s vibrant textile industry, artisanal crafts, and unique Geographical Indication (GI) products, Scindia said at a press conference.

The eight northeastern states — Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim — are often referred to as the ‘Ashtalaxmi’ or eight forms of prosperity. They contribute significantly to India’s cultural, social, and economic fabric. The event will foster long-term business relationships between northeast’s artisans and buyers, and is expected to generate a large volume of on-spot sales and many bulk orders, the minister said. Besides, investors will meet with government representatives and entrepreneurs to discuss investment opportunities in textiles, handicrafts, agriculture, and tourism.

At the curtain raiser event for the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav, Hon’ble Minister of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) Jyotiraditya M. Scindia emphasized the importance of the Northeast in India’s future development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s vision. “It is the PM’s vision that the engine for the growth of India should be the Northeast region. The eight avatars of Lakshmi—Prosperity, Opulence, Purity, Wealth, Knowledge, Duty, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry—represent the essence of the Northeast,” he stated. He further highlighted that the DoNER ministry has created five task forces to analyze and improve the value chain of local products, ensuring that farmers and artisans are maximizing their economic potential. “The possibilities in the Northeast are massive, whether it’s bamboo, rubber, or other local products. We are working to connect these with the rest of the country and the world,” he added.

He stated that the event will culminate in a grand inauguration with the launch of a commemorative postal stamp on the opening day. The cultural programs scheduled for all three days will further highlight the rich heritage of the Northeast. Roadshows have already been conducted across major cities in India, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Additionally, he said that a Bankers Summit will be held in the coming days to strengthen the banking infrastructure in the Northeast and improve access to credit and financial services for entrepreneurs and startups. Scindia emphasized the importance of involving major bankers to create a robust financial ecosystem in the region.

A special fashion show will highlight the fusion of contemporary design with traditional textiles, showcasing Muga silk gowns and Eri silk stoles. Top designers from the region will collaborate with local artisans to create stunning ensembles, an official said. Industry leaders, designers, and fashion experts will discuss sustainable fashion, the future of handloom, and the global potential of northeast India’s textile industry.

Daily cultural performances will feature the Bihu dances of Assam, the folk dances of Nagaland, and other traditional expressions, the official said. In recent years, the northeastern region has witnessed a substantial boost in infrastructure development across sectors such as transportation, energy, digital connectivity, and industrial growth.

These developments are aimed at overcoming geographical isolation, improving regional integration, and enhancing economic growth. The region, known for its strategic location, rich natural resources, and cultural diversity, is now becoming a focal point for major industrial and infrastructure projects, another official said. Among the various sectors, notable advancements include the setting up of semiconductor industries, mega bridges to improve connectivity, and expansions in road, rail, and air networks.

Recent infrastructure development in northeast India has been transformative, positioning the region as a gateway to Southeast Asia and a hub for trade, tourism, and industry. The region’s improved connectivity, growing industrial base, and investment in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors are unlocking its economic potential, while strategic initiatives in transport, energy, and digital infrastructure are integrating the region more closely with the rest of India, the official said. These developments not only address the region’s historical challenges of isolation and underdevelopment but also set the stage for future growth and prosperity.