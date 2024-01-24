Prem Jain Memorial Trust hosts 6th edition of Prem Jain Memorial Address launches two new books

New Delhi, January 24, 2024 – Prem Jain Memorial Trust hosted a significant event on January 24, 2024, featuring the prestigious Prem Jain Memorial Address and the launch of two impactful books. The event took place at the C D Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Delhi, as part of the annual Sustainability Festival, Harit-Prem Bharat Mahotsav. Decarbonizing India was the Theme of this Mahotsav. The Memorial Address was delivered by world renowned architect and Urban Planner Ar. Christopher Charles Benninger and the Keynote Speaker was Honorable Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Chairman, National Green Tribunal ( NGT ).

Addressing the event legendary architect Ar. Christopher Benninger said only 36% enjoy the rights of the city, while the lives of the remaining 64% remain unsustainable, at the Prem Jain Memorial Address here today.

He offered an exploration of the 9 Principles of Intelligent Urbanisation, including a delicate balance with nature, tradition, and technology. He emphasized the importance of efficiency, human scale, conviviality, an opportunity matrix, balanced movement, and institutional integrity in creating thriving and inclusive urban environments.

In his Keynote Address Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, former Chairman of National Green Tribunal ( NGT ), said, “Dedicated to fostering connections between sustainability champions and the youth of Bharat, this occasion marks the convergence of wisdom, literature, and environmental consciousness.” He went on to add, “With 351 polluted river stretches and 134 air-polluted cities, the NGT intervenes through suo motu proceedings for effective disposal of cases related to environmental conservation. As guardians of our environment, we must recognize the legal duty to safeguard these resources, preventing their conversion into private ownership. The fight against pollution extends beyond the Ganga cleanup, revealing a stark reality where states like Maharashtra, Assam, and Gujarat contribute significantly to the 351 polluted river stretches, despite their substantial economic contributions.” “Dr. Prem Jain, visionary behind the Green building movement in India, has not only transformed the landscape of the building industry but has also instilled a powerful vision for India – to ascend as a global beacon in the Sustainable Built Environment. As the esteemed Chairman of the Indian Green Building Council ( IGBC ) since 2007, he tirelessly championed a Greener way of life, laying the foundation for India to emerge triumphantly as the world leader in ‘Green.’ Dr. Jain’s legacy as the ‘Father of Green Buildings’ resonates, inspiring a paradigm shift in the conception and design of buildings worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the future of our planet,” said his daughter, Payal Jain. “Dedicated to fostering connections between sustainability champions and the youth of Bharat, this occasion marks the convergence of wisdom, literature, and environmental consciousness. Today we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Prem Jain, the visionary ‘Father of Green Buildings,’ and strives towards a greener, more sustainable future for Bharat,” said Renu Jain.

Two noteworthy books were also launched during the event:

1. “PJMT Handbook on Wellness in Educational Institutions”

2. “Subliminal Bridges of Eco-Poetry” – Poetry addressing climate change