Rainmaker Hosts Webinar on the Inclusion of Menstrual Leave at the Workplace

Mumbai, February 10, 2024 – Rainmaker, India’s leading culture and compliance learning solutions company, recently hosted an insightful Rainmaker All-Inclusive webinar on whether menstrual leave should be included in an organization’s leave policies. Titled “The New Era of Leave Policies: Do We Need the Period Leave?”, the webinar provided a platform for a spirited discussion aimed to dissect the discourse around menstrual leave and its relevance within organizational leave policies. The webinar recognized menstruation as a natural biological process impacting various aspects of life, including at the workplace.

Joining Rainmaker CEO, Antony J Alex, for the discussion were leading HR executive Kapil Vardhan, Head of People at Mensa Brands, legal expert Mirul Bhavsar, Head of Legal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and DEI specialist, Supriya Rehill, Head of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity & Accessibility, Mahindra Logistics. Together, the panelists addressed the necessity of identifying and accommodating menstruating employees’ specific requirements.

Expressing his perspective on the matter, Antony J. Alex, Founder & CEO of Rainmaker, said, “The aim of this webinar was to draw attention to the difficulties that menstruating women endure, as well as the influence menstruation has on their emotional well-being and professional lives. It is important to create an environment that encourages open dialogue concerning menstruation, standardizing discussions about menstrual health, and enacting inclusive policies that assist employees amid the challenging menstrual cycle. It is also imperative to recognize and address these requirements within organizational frameworks to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment. Kapil, Mirul and Supriya offered insightful perspectives that ignited discussions on this relevant topic and I’m grateful for their time and expertise.”

The event also addressed concerns raised about potential implications for gender equality and workplace dynamics, with some suggesting that it may inadvertently reinforce stereotypes or create divisions.

Kapil Vardhan, Head of People at Mensa Brands, said, “Empowering organizations to embrace progressive leave policies is not just about fostering inclusivity; it’s about recognizing the diverse needs of employees and championing their well-being. The dialogue sparked during the Rainmaker All-Inclusive Webinar exemplifies our collective commitment to shaping a workplace culture that prioritizes empathy and understanding. I’m honored to have been a part of this conversation.”

Advocates further underscored the importance of acknowledging and accommodating these needs within organizational frameworks to create a more inclusive and supportive environment.

Mirul Bhavsar, Head of Legal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, shared her thoughts, saying, “In today’s rapidly evolving workplace landscape, redefining leave policies isn’t merely about implementing another good-to-have policy; it’s about adapting to change, and fostering a culture of support and understanding, while offering an all-inclusive and conducive work environment. The Rainmaker All-Inclusive Webinar served as a testament to our shared dedication to crafting environments where every individual’s needs are identified, valued and respected. I’m grateful that Team Rainmaker invited me to be a part of this exceptionally important discussion. Conversations like these provide a platform and encourage open dialogue on this crucial topic, prioritizing empathy and the normalization of challenges associated with menstruation, before we go for any formal policy or law on this.”

