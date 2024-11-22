REPLUS Engitech Partners with Green Power Monitor to Forge Strategic Collaboration

National, 22 November 2024: REPLUS Engitech Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Green Power Monitor (a DNV company) to collaborate on promoting advanced AI-enabled Energy Management Systems (EMS) and Power Plant Controllers (PPC) in India and other key markets. This partnership will support efforts to improve grid security, stability, and the integration of BESS and other renewable energy solutions.

GPM PPC is a digital control system that manages active power, reactive power, frequency and voltage, power factor, ramp control and SVG or STATCOM controls in solar, wind, BESS and diesel-hybrid plants. It can function as a master controller for isolated power systems or to connect power plants to the grid’s system operator and comply with the country Grid Code. The GPM EMS adapts in real-time based on various factors, including weather and energy price forecasts, and integrates high-priority dispatches from transmission system operators.

REPLUS Engitech is a technology-driven manufacturing company, approved by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), specializing in Deployment of MWh & GWh scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). The company has experience in providing solutions based on Lithium-ion technology, including battery pack manufacturing, in-house BMS and customised and localisation of EMS with forecasting, scheduling and tracking mechanisms.

This collaboration will strengthen REPLUS Engitech’s capabilities as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and System Integrator (SI) for Hybrid, BESS, and future grid applications, supporting utilities, customers, and communities. Together, the companies aim to advance the deployment of clean and renewable energy solutions for a sustainable future.