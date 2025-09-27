Republic of Moldova on Netflix: Launch of the documentary “Flavours of Romania and the Republic of Moldova”

Chișinău, Republic of Moldova, September 27, 2025 — The Republic of Moldova is making its way into the spotlight of international documentary productions with the launch of the documentary “Flavours of Romania and the Republic of Moldova”, created by British director and producer Charlie Ottley, well-known for his successful series Flavours of Romania. The documentary is available starting September 24, 2025, offering an authentic journey into the country’s culture, traditions, and tourist attractions.

Across three episodes filmed from north to south, the production captures spectacular landscapes, picturesque villages, and local communities where traditions are preserved with respect and pride. The audience will discover Moldova’s cultural and gastronomic heritage, renowned wineries and restaurants that highlight the authenticity of local cuisine, as well as stories about the people who quietly shape the country’s reality. The documentary portrays a land full of contrasts, where the beauty of nature and the hospitality of its people harmoniously intertwine with local culture and history.

“Moldova was a revelation for us. We discovered extraordinary people, authentic stories, and a cultural and gastronomic heritage that deserves to be known worldwide. I believe that through this documentary we manage to show the world not only the beauty of the landscapes and the quality of the wines, but also the spirit of a country that has so much to offer.” – Charlie Ottley, director of Flavours of Romania and of the Republic of Moldova “We are proud to support a project that highlights the Republic of Moldova on the international stage. Through this production, we offer a platform to showcase the country’s wines, gastronomy, traditions, and authentic landscapes. Our support aims to create a positive and lasting image of Moldova, to inspire tourists, and to contribute to the development of the local cultural and tourism sector.” – Stella Jemna, Country Representative for Moldova at UMAEF “For us, this project represents more than just a documentary – it is a business card of the Republic of Moldova, which we present to the world through our wines, gastronomy, and authentic traditions. We are delighted that we were able to bring together over 200 guests last night and that, together, we are contributing to strengthening a positive image of our country, increasing its tourist attractiveness, and positioning Moldova as an authentic destination, still not fully explored.” – Elena Stepanov, Executive Director of ANTRIM

The project aims to showcase the authenticity of the Republic of Moldova, promote unique tourism experiences, and inspire visitors to discover a country that is constantly transforming while preserving its authentic charm. Through this production, Moldova is presented as a destination that offers memorable experiences, where tradition, culture, and spectacular landscapes become part of a captivating story waiting to be explored.

The project was implemented by the National Association for Inbound and Domestic Tourism (ANTRIM) with the financial support of the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund (UMAEF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Moldova and partners Château Purcari, maib, the National Office of Vine and Wine, and the National Tourism Office, who supported the promotion of Moldova as a tourist destination at the international level.