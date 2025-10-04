Revered Daaji’s Masterclass on Conscious Living inspires at JITO Connect 2025

Hyderabad, 4 October 2025: In a stellar Masterclass on Conscious Living at the ongoing three-day JITO (Jain International Trade Organisation) Connect at HICC, Novotel, Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission shed light on the power of meditation, clarity and inner strength. Shri Gulab Chand Kataria – Hon’be Governor of Punjab graced the occasion while the session was also attended by renowned global policymakers, spiritual leaders, economists, and noted personalities from the corporate, sports and cultural icons.

Speaking during the Masterclass, Revered Daaji – Guide of Heartfulness and President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission emphasised on the significance of Jainism and the great Tirthankaras. “Jainism is the mother of all religions in the world,” and said that the first Tirthankar, Shri Rishabha Dev Ji pioneered the idea of yogic Transmission or Pranahuti. About the technique of Pranahuti which is the core of Heartfulness meditation practice, he added, “Heartfulness teaches that our spiritual life must never be ignored. Your undercurrent should be to practise spirituality throughout the day, but you should not ignore or discard the material duties towards family and communities. Our spiritual and material life should be balanced like two wings of a bird. You cannot ignore one without the other. Work to your fullest ability. Belief is only a whitewash. We should experience divinity in terms of authentic ‘shraddha’. You cannot shift your consciousness to the next level, and it incrementally shifts as we change inside. Freedom is not only not being born, but also of being born. It is important to make spiritual growth ahead of time. There is so much decline in ethical level that the weaker links are produced with each generation. If you want the future generations to be better and stronger, then we have to work hard. Without efforts, the system tends to decay as explained by the law of thermodynamics.”

In a roundtable talk on the inaugural evening of JITO Connect, Revered Daaji also spoke on high-value crop productivity mission by training farmers and entrepreneurs through precision agri-tech, bio-fertilizers, and AI-led advisory systems. He spoke of Heartfulness’s role in converting wastelands into productive crop belts to strengthen food security. He emphasised on the application of AI in agriculture and education. Daaji said that Heartfulness-trained leaders will combine clarity, compassion, and courage with technological skills, bridging education to entrepreneurship through incubation, seed funding, and market access.

The Masterclass was hailed as a transformative experience, equipping participants with practical takeaways across domains and professions.

The JITO Connect 2025, supported by the Government of Telangana is sponsored by PMJ Jewellers, Haldirams, Cello and other partners.