IndiGalleria Brings Raja Segar to Delhi for the First Ever Solo Exhibition

IndiGalleria presents ‘Rhythmic Sagas’, a solo exhibition by internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar, for the first time ever in Delhi, at LTC, Bikaner House, New Delhi from October 10th to 18th, 2025. The show opens with a private viewing on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, 5 PM and is reserved exclusively for media and invited guests, followed by an inaugural gathering, graced by eminent artist Arpana Caur as Chief Guest.

Curated by Aakshat Sinha, the exhibition brings Segar’s vibrant cubist interpretations of music, relationships, and human bonds to the Indian capital, marking a milestone in cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka.

Segar’s works, often described as figurative cubism with a refractive effect, celebrate musicians, dancers, tea pluckers, mythic figures, and everyday life through bold geometry and spiritual symbolism. Over decades, his oeuvre has enthralled audiences in Sri Lanka, Australia, Singapore, the UK, and beyond. With ‘Rhythmic Sagas’, Delhi audiences will experience a kaleidoscope of his past explorations alongside new works created during his recent stay in the city.