IndiGalleria Brings Raja Segar to Delhi for the First Ever Solo Exhibition

IndiGalleria presents ‘Rhythmic Sagas’, a solo exhibition by internationally acclaimed Sri Lankan artist Raja Segar, for the first time ever in Delhi, at LTC, Bikaner House, New Delhi from October 10th to 18th, 2025. The show opens with a private viewing on Thursday, October 9th, 2025, 5 PM and is reserved exclusively for media and invited guests, followed by an inaugural gathering, graced by eminent artist Arpana Caur as Chief Guest.
Curated by Aakshat Sinha, the exhibition brings Segar’s vibrant cubist interpretations of music, relationships, and human bonds to the Indian capital, marking a milestone in cultural exchange between India and Sri Lanka.
Segar’s works, often described as figurative cubism with a refractive effect, celebrate musicians, dancers, tea pluckers, mythic figures, and everyday life through bold geometry and spiritual symbolism. Over decades, his oeuvre has enthralled audiences in Sri Lanka, Australia, Singapore, the UK, and beyond. With ‘Rhythmic Sagas’, Delhi audiences will experience a kaleidoscope of his past explorations alongside new works created during his recent stay in the city.
The exhibition is part of IndiGalleria’s ongoing initiative to extend beyond its online platform and bring physical shows to Indian audiences, following earlier international showcases such as World Art Dubai. “With Segar’s first-ever Delhi solo, IndiGalleria aims to open a new chapter of cultural dialogue and artistic appreciation across borders,” said Shashank Maurya, Founder of IndiGalleria.
On bringing his art to Delhi, Raja Segar shared, “Art has always been my way of turning the rhythms of everyday life into something eternal. Whether it is a dancer, a tea plucker, or a god, I try to capture the music that flows within them. Bringing my work to Delhi for the first time is both an honour and a joy—I hope my colours and lines find a home in the hearts of those who come to see them.”
Speaking about the exhibition, curator Aakshat Sinha said, “Segar’s art smiles at those who witness it. A prolific artist, he paints as if it were breathing—daily, tirelessly, joyously. This Delhi debut brings to life his gods, dancers, and relationships in his unique cubist style, carrying tales within every rhythmic line and prism of colour.”