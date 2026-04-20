Sambalpur Police Recover 114 Stolen and Lost Mobile Phones, Return Them to Owners

Sambalpur,Apr20(BNP): In a significant achievement for law enforcement, Sambalpur Police recovered as many as 114 lost and stolen mobile phones and returned them to their rightful owners during a special programme held at the district police headquarters.

The mobile phones, reported missing or stolen at different times, were traced and recovered following complaints lodged at various police stations across the district. The recovery drive was carried out over a period of time through sustained tracking, technical surveillance, and coordinated investigation by police personnel, including the cyber police unit.

After successful retrieval, beneficiaries were invited to identify their devices at a specially organised distribution programme. Owners verified necessary documents and confirmed ownership in the presence of police officials before receiving their mobile phones, ensuring complete transparency in the process.

Police officials stated that the recovery of such a large number of devices reflects the effectiveness of their investigation methods and their commitment to public service. The initiative has been widely appreciated by citizens, many of whom expressed relief and happiness upon recovering their lost or stolen phones, which often contain valuable personal data.

The successful recovery drive is being seen as a major accomplishment for Sambalpur Police, reinforcing public trust and highlighting the importance of timely reporting and effective policing in tackling theft cases.