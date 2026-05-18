SimonMed Launches Shield Program to Support Preventive Whole-Body MRI Access for Military, Veterans, and First Responders

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – May 18, 2026 – SimonMed, one of the largest outpatient imaging providers in the United States, today announced the launch of the SimonMed Shield Program, a permanent nationwide initiative designed to help military personnel, veterans, and first responders access proactive whole-body MRI screening at a reduced cost. Through the program, eligible individuals will receive 20% off any SimonMed Longevity whole-body MRI.

The SimonMed Shield Program is designed to help those who serve take a more proactive approach to their health through advanced, radiation-free imaging that can be designed to help identify potential health issues earlier and establish a meaningful clinical baseline.

Military personnel and first responders often work in physically and emotionally demanding environments where prioritizing personal health can take a back seat to service.

“Many veterans and first responders spend years focused on protecting others while putting their own health second,” said Dr. Sean Raj, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at SimonMed. “The Shield Program is one way we can support them in taking a more proactive approach to their own health through advanced imaging designed to help identify potential concerns earlier.”

Beginning on Armed Forces Day, eligible patients can access the ongoing program benefit at SimonMed locations nationwide. No referral is required, HSA and FSA funds may be used and each whole-body MRI includes a 1:1 virtual clinical consultation to review findings and next steps. If additional evaluation is recommended, patients may also have access to follow-up imaging services across SimonMed’s nationwide network, including advanced MRI, CT, cardiac, women’s imaging, and bone health services—supporting a more seamless care journey. The Shield Program is available to veterans, active-duty military, reserve, and National Guard members, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics.

SimonMed’s Longevity whole-body MRI evaluates 13+ organs and systems in a single, radiation-free exam, including the brain, spine, chest, abdomen, and pelvic organs. The scan may help identify potential abnormalities associated with conditions such as certain cancers, fatty liver disease, aneurysms, and musculoskeletal or spinal degeneration—often before symptoms appear.

The Shield Program reflects SimonMed’s broader commitment to expanding access to preventive imaging and supporting the long-term health of those who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving others. Eligible individuals can learn more or schedule an appointment at SimonMed.com/Shield.