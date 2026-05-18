D.T. Thimmegowda Appointed Executive Director of SIIA Data Analysis Research Council for Karnataka

Mysuru/New Delhi: May 18, 2026

SIIA Data Analysis Research Council has appointed Mr. D.T. Thimmegowda as the Executive Director for Karnataka State with immediate effect, recognising his long-standing experience in grassroots public engagement, organisational coordination, and social service activities. The appointment was approved during the council’s board meeting.

A Mysuru-based public figure with over two decades of active involvement in organisational and community initiatives, D.T. Thimmegowda has worked extensively at the grassroots level across Karnataka. He is known for his sustained participation in public outreach programmes, election campaign coordination, and community welfare initiatives.

According to the council, his appointment reflects the organisation’s focus on strengthening regional leadership and expanding its strategic data analysis and research initiatives in Karnataka. In his new role, he will oversee state-level coordination, research-oriented activities, and organisational development initiatives aligned with the council’s broader objectives.

Welcoming the appointment, Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, Director of SIIA Data Analysis Research Council, said, “I am pleased on the appointment of D.T. Thimmegowda. His dedication to public service, grassroots leadership, and organisational experience make him a big asset for the Council and its future initiatives in the state.”

Speaking on his appointment, D.T. Thimmegowda said, “I am grateful for this responsibility and will work with dedication to strengthen the Council’s mission in Karnataka.” “This is not just an honour, but a responsibility towards society and public service,” he added.

The official appointment order was issued by Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, Director, SIIA Data Analysis Research Council.